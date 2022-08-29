Who is Derek O’Brien? Know all about Derek O’Brien here

Derek O’Brien: Derek O’Brien is a popular television personality, and a former quiz master currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of Parliament from West Bengal and represents Trinamool Congress.

Latest News About Derek O’Brien

Derek O’Brien is in the news recently for criticising PM Narendra Modi over his remark about making India a developed nation by 2047. He stated that PM Modi failed to deliver his promises in 2022, so he is trying 2047 now.

Derek O’Brien’s Family, Personal Life

Derek O’Brien comes from an Irish background as his paternal ancestor came from Ireland to India, and his descendants married into the Bengali community.

Derek O’Brien is the son of Neil O’Brien, who was the chairman and managing director of the Oxford University Press in India.

His grandfather Amos O’Brien is the first Christian to serve as the head of the Department of English at Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Derek O’Brien is the elder of the three children of Neil O’Brien.

He is currently married to Tonuca Basu, a doctor practising medicine in New York, USA. He was previously married to Rila Banerjee and had a daughter with her named Aanya.

Derek O’Brien - Education

Derek O’Brien completed his graduate studies in Arts at Scottish Church College.

Derek O’Brien - Career

Derek O’Brien started his career as a journalist in Sportsworld and later joined Ogilvy. He gained immense popularity as a Quiz Master in the 1990s.

The most popular quiz show hosted by Derek O’Brien was the Bournvita Quiz Contest.

Derek O’Brien - Political Career

The political career of Derek O’Brien started in 2004 when he joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) and subsequently became the spokesperson for TMC in the coming years.

O’Brien was nominated as MP of Rajya Sabha from TMC in 2011 for the first time, and currently, he is serving his second term as Rajya Sabha MP since 2017.

Derek O’Brien - Published Works

Derek O’Brien is also a notable writer, having written bestsellers like Inside Parliament, Speak Up Speak Out, My Way etc.