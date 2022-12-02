Who is Dutee Chand? Early Life, Career, Personal Life, Marriage, Achievements & More

Dutee Chand, a professional sprinter from India, wed his longtime girlfriend Monalisa. On Twitter, she informed his supporters and well-wishers of this news. She tweeted, "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always has, always will," along with a picture from the wedding.

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” pic.twitter.com/1q3HRlEAmG — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) December 2, 2022

Who is Dutee Chand?

Professional sprinter Dutee Chand was born in India on February 3, 1996. The daughter of Chakradhar Chand and Akhuji Chand, who lives in the Odisha village of Chaka Gopalpur in the Jajpur district, is the current national champion in the women's 100-meter race. The first Indian to take home a gold medal in the 100-meter race at an international competition was a low-income individual.

Career

When Dutee Chand ran the 100 meters in 11.85 seconds in 2012, she won the national championship for under-18 athletes.

She is the current 100-meter national champion. 36 years after P. T. Usha competed in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Chand, who once had to sit out due to IAAF hyperandrogenism rules, qualified for the Women's 100 m event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was given a position as an assistant manager in the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation in 2016. (OMC).

She is only the third Indian woman to have ever qualified for the women's 100-meter race at the Olympics. Her 11.69 seconds in the preliminary round of the 2016 Summer Olympics, however, did not allow her to advance. At the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, Chand won silver in the women's 100-meter event. India had not won a medal in this competition since 1998. She ran the 100-metre race in 11.32 seconds to become the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade in 2019.

Awards & Honours

Won the 100-meter race at the 2012 National Athletics Championship in Lucknow while competing in the Under-18 division.

2013: At the Asian Championships in Pune, India, won the 200 m bronze medal.

reached the 100-meter finals of the 2013 World Youth Championships in Ukraine, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Won the 100- and 200-meter races at the 2013 National Athletics Championships in Bangalore.

She won two gold medals at the Asian Junior Athletics Championships in June 2014 in the 200-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

Won the women's 100-meter dash gold medal at the 2016 Federation Cup National Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

She set a new Indian national record for the 60 metres in the qualification round of the 2016 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a time of 7.28 seconds. With a time of 7.37 seconds, she took home the bronze medal in the competition.

She was the third Indian woman to compete in the women's 100-meter race at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

At the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017, she took home two bronze medals: one in the women's 100-meter race and one in the women's 4 x 100-meter relay.

On August 26 with a time of 11.32 in the women's 100-meter final, she earned a silver medal, her first of the 2018 Asian Games. In the women's 200-metre final on August 29, she won her second silver medal in the Asian Games.

She became the first Indian female runner to win gold at the Universiade at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Napoli, where she won a gold medal in the 100-meter sprint in 11.32 seconds.

She received the Arjuna Award in 2020.

Personal Life

Other than covering miles on foot, Dutee tried her fate with law studies in 2013 at KIIT University. And now, she is currently employed by the state-owned PSU The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. as an executive officer.

She publicly declared that she is in a same-sex relationship in 2019, becoming the first openly queer athlete in India. She claimed that the Indian Supreme Court's decision to decriminalize gay sex in 2018 encouraged her to speak publicly about her sexuality and mention that she was in a same-sex relationship.

And today, she and her longtime partner Monalisa are happily married.

