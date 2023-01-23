Who Is Jacinda Ardern? The 40th Prime Minister Of New Zealand Who Resigned

The 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern on 19 January 2023 announced she would resign as Labour leader and prime minister by 25 January.

Born on 26 July 1980 New Zealand politician Jacinda Ardern served as the 40th prime minister of New Zealand since 2017. She also served as leader of the Labour Party from 2017 to 2023. Ardern is a member of the Labour Party and has been a member of Parliament (MP) for Mount Albert since 2017. Know about Jacinda Ardern, her early life, and her journey here!

Jacinda Ardern: Early life and Education

Ardern was Born in Hamilton and grew up in Morrinsville and Murupara.

In 2001 at the age of 17, she joined the Labour party after graduating from the University of Waikato.

Ardern worked as a researcher in the office of Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Then the politician worked in London as an adviser in the Cabinet Office during Tony Blair’s premiership.

Ardern was elected president of the International Union of Socialist Youth in 2008.

In 2008 Ardern was first elected as an MP in the general election when Labour lost power after nine years.

Later she was elected to represent the Mount Albert electorate in a by-election on 25 February 2017.

Jacinda Ardern: Career

On 1 March 2017, Jacinda Ardern was elected as the deputy leader of the Labour Party after the resignation of Annette King.

Then five months later, Ardern was elected unopposed as a leader in the place of Labour's leader Andrew Little who resigned after a historically low opinion polling result for the party

Ardern became the leader and led her party to gain 14 seats at the 2017 general election on 23 September.

She won 46 seats to the National Party's 56.

After negotiations, there was a decision for New Zealand's First chose to enter a minority coalition government.

With Labour supported by the Green Party, Ardern became the Prime Minister and was sworn in by the Governor-General on 26 October 2017.

Ardern became the world's youngest female head of government at the age of 37.

On 21 June 2018, she gave birth to her daughter, making her the world's second elected head of government to give birth while in office after Benazir Bhutto.

Jacinda Ardern: Resignation

On 19 January 2023, Jacinda Ardern announced she would resign as Labour leader and prime minister by 25 January.

She expressed her desire to spend more time with her partner and daughter and an inability to commit to another four years.

Arden said, "I know what this job takes and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple. We need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge."

Jacinda Ardern: Biography

Born Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern 26 July 1980 (age 42) Hamilton, New Zealand Political party Labour Children 1 Parent Ross Ardern (father) Domestic partner Clarke Gayford (2013–present) Alma mater University of Waikato (BComm) 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand Incumbent Assumed office 26 October 2017 Member of the New Zealand Parliament for Mount Albert Incumbent Assumed office 8 March 2017

