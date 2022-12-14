New Zealand Passed The New Law To Ban Smoking: Find The Details Of the Law Passed For The Next Generation

The suite of the new anti-smoking law includes bans on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009.

The punishment for the lawbreaker would be a fine of up to NZ$150,000 ($95,910) remaining in place for a person's whole life.

The amount of nicotine would be cut down in smoked tobacco products allowing only 10℅ of the retailers to sell tobacco.

THE CUTDOWN ON THE TOBACCO

The number of licensed retailers would be cut down from 6,000 to 600.

Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall stated that

“This legislation accelerates progress towards a smoke-free future,”.

She added, “Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations."

Retailers licensed to sell tobacco will be cut to 600 by the end of 2023 from 6,000.New Zealand has one of the lowest adult smoking rates among the 38 countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and development already.

On further implementing the anti-smoking laws the government strives to make the country "smoke-free" by 2025. While in 2010 Bhutan was the only country that banned cigarette sales.

THE NUMBERS ON THE BILL

The number of smoking adults in New Zealand fell by half over the past decade to 8%, with 56,000 as many of them quit in the past year.

Data from OECD states that only 25% of French adults smoked in 2021.

Regarding the life expectancy gap between Maori and non-Maori citizens, Verrall said the legislation would help close 25% of it.

Holding ten out of 120 seats the ACT New Zealand in parliament condemned the law, saying it would kill off small shops and compel people onto the black market.

Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden said:

“No one wants to see people smoke, but the reality is some will. And Labour’s nanny state prohibition is going to cause problems,”

THE CHANGES MADE BY THE LAW

As per the New Zealand Herald the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill will be making three main changes:

1. The nicotine content of smoked tobacco products will be drastically reduced.

2. The number of tobacco-selling retailers would be minimized.

3. Tobacco would not be sold at all to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, as it'll be illegal.

The laws are set to be in effect by 2023.

The bill will become a law right after its passing of final reading in the Parliament with support from Labour, the Greens, and Te Paati Maori.



