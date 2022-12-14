Tech Guide: What is new WhatsApp Privacy and Avatar Setting? Check Steps to Create, Use and Delete

The messaging service owned by meta, WhatsApp, is operational with another. The privacy entry point, in particular, has been moved to the root for ease of access. Since WhatsApp shared the news on Twitter last month, everyone can access it. We discovered that WhatsApp is introducing another similar change by rearranging the privacy and avatar settings after updating to the most recent beta update from the Play Store.

Source: wabeta.info

This screenshot shows how WhatsApp decided to switch the locations of the privacy and avatar entry points within WhatsApp Settings. It makes sense because creating an avatar is less significant than the privacy section. The team decided to make this small change to the Android app because the avatar entry point does not separate the account and privacy settings on WhatsApp for iOS.

What is Avatar?

Avatar is a digital image that a computer user can customize to their liking. The Whatsapp avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram in the first month of this year.

Say more with Avatars 👤



More than a selfie and more than an emoji, it's a digital you.



Bring emotion, personality, and a little more YOU to every chat with Avatars. pic.twitter.com/89ch90kvAv

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 7, 2022

What is the new Avatar Feature and how its works?

How to create your avatar?

Tap Settings.

Tap Avatar > Create Your Avatar.

Follow the steps to create your avatar.

Tap Done.

How to make your avatar your profile photo on WhatsApp?



Tap Settings.

Tap your profile photo > Edit > Edit.

Tap Use Avatar.

How to delete your avatar on WhatsApp?

Tap Settings.

Tap Avatar > Delete Avatar.

Tap Delete.

Important Note From WhatsApp

Your new avatar profile photo will follow the privacy settings of your existing one. Learn how to modify your privacy settings to alter who can see your avatar profile photo.

When you send an avatar sticker to another user, they can reply, forward the message to others, or respond with an emoji.

Future avatar features include the ability for you and your WhatsApp contacts to create multi-character avatar stickers using each other's avatars. These features are currently being worked on.

What is the new WhatsApp View Once Text feature and how to use it?

At present, a few beta testers have received the updated privacy and avatar settings, and more users will receive them over the next few days.