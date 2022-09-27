WhatsApp Update 2022: What is the new Avatar feature and how it works?

Meta has been continuously updating its feature to enhance the user experience in total. The latest conversation is about the addition of Avatars to WhatsApp. WaBetaInfo said in a blog post that, soon users will be able to create a sticker pack of their face, among other features.

It is reported that Meta has been working to bring Avatars on WhatsApp for quite a long, though the feature is still not in its final shape.

What is Avatar?

Avatar is an electronic image that represents and can be manipulated by a computer user as per their choice. Before, Whatsapp Avatar was first introduced by Meta for Facebook and Instagram in the early month of this year. After which people started creating their own animated selves.

Just like on Facebook and Instagram, users will be able to send Avatars as stickers within the chats and groups on WhatsApp. As WhatsApp will be available on WhatsApp soon, you can expect an ‘Avatar Editor’ section on WhatsApp too. With this, users will be able to edit their WhatsApp Avatar any day. The new update will be available for Android as well as iPhone users.

Some key points related to the new Avatar feature:

The animated Avatar can be used as a mask on video calls.

Also, users can use the cartoon Avatars on their faces as stickers during conversations.

The Avatar-based stickers will be added to the dashboard, once a user creates their Avatar. Users will be able to create the Avatar within the app settings.

Avatars can be created for different emotions, poses, and styles.

These Avatars can also be used as profile photos.

As of now, there is no update on when the new Avatar feature will get launched. However, it is expected to come sooner to a wider beta testing group.