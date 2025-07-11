Who is Jay Chaudhry? The Indian-Origin Billionaire Among America's Richest Immigrants

Jay Chaudhry is an Indian-American businessman. He is widely recognized as the founder and CEO of Zscaler. He ranks among the world's top cloud security firms. His journey from a humble Himalayan village to the high stakes of international tech riches is an inspiring testament to determination, creativity, and potential of the American dream.

Jay Chaudhry was born in 1958 in a small Himalayan village called Panoh in Himachal Pradesh, India. His childhood was tough—his family were small farmers, and the village did not have electricity or running water until he was a teenager.

Indian Education: Chaudhry overcame these difficulties notwithstanding. He received his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU Varanasi, which was previously known as Banaras Hindu University.