Who is Justice Dipankar Datta: Find out about the New Judge Of the Supreme Court, their Early life, Education, Achievements, and More!

Born on 9 February 1965 Dipankar Dutta is the new Judge of the Supreme Court of India as per the notification from the center on December 12, 2022. The former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court was also the Judge of Calcutta High Court.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Recognition & More

ALSO READ: Today In History, 13 December: What Happened On This Day

Appointed as the judge of the supreme court of India.

Graduated from the University of Calcutta and was enrolled as an Advocate.

Datta was among the first batch of five years of Law courses.

After acquiring his LL.B. degree from the Hazra Law College, the University of Calcutta in 1989 he was enrolled as an advocate.

The Judge's brother-in-law Justice Amitava Roy, is also a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

As his father, the late Salil Kumar Datta was a former Judge of the Calcutta High Court he was familiar with the legal background.

After being enrolled as an Advocate on 16 November 1989 Datta started practicing at the High Court at Calcutta and worked as a state panel lawyer in the same year.

The Judge practiced at the Supreme Court of India and other High Courts in other states in India.

The judge is also well versed in Constitutional matters and Civil cases as he was in the Counsel for the Union of India since 1998.

Starting from 16 May 2022 to 16 January 2004, the Supreme Court Judge was the Junior Standing Counsel for the State of West Bengal and appeared on behalf of the School Education Department, University of Calcutta, West Bengal Board in Secondary Education and the West Bengal School Service Commission.

In the year 1996 to 1997 and from 1999 to 2000 Datta was a Guest Lecturer at the Hazra Law College

Later in 2006, the judge was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as a permanent Judge.

In 2020, on April 23 he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Datta took the oath on 28 April 2020.