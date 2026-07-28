Justin Greaves the batting all rounder from West Indies created a world record on 27th July, 2026 during the 3rd day of the test match between West Indies and England. He took a five-for but what made it special that it was achieved without conceding a single run.

Let us explore more about the record set by Justin Greaves and also look at his stats in Test cricket.

Justin Greaves - Five Consecutive Wicket Maidens in Test Cricket

Justin Greaves achieved a unique test match record by becoming the first cricketer to take five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs in test cricket. His fiery spell dismantled the Pakistan middle order and lower order.

From a score of 244/4, the scoreboard reached 267/9; within a span of 23 runs, Pakistan lost 5 wickets and effectively the chance to score a lead in the first innings.