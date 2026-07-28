Who is Justin Greaves? Took 5 Wickets Without Conceding a Run
Justin Greaves 5-wicket haul without conceding a single run became a unique record in Test cricket history. Check Justin Greaves stats and records in international cricket here.
Justin Greaves the batting all rounder from West Indies created a world record on 27th July, 2026 during the 3rd day of the test match between West Indies and England. He took a five-for but what made it special that it was achieved without conceding a single run.
Let us explore more about the record set by Justin Greaves and also look at his stats in Test cricket.
Justin Greaves - Five Consecutive Wicket Maidens in Test Cricket
Justin Greaves achieved a unique test match record by becoming the first cricketer to take five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs in test cricket. His fiery spell dismantled the Pakistan middle order and lower order.
From a score of 244/4, the scoreboard reached 267/9; within a span of 23 runs, Pakistan lost 5 wickets and effectively the chance to score a lead in the first innings.
Justin Greaves dismissed the set batsman Shan Masood, then Mohammad Rizwan, Ameer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Abbas en route to claiming his name in the record books. He finished with 5/27.
He surpassed Stuart Broad who held the record for four consecutive wicket maidens against South Africa in 2016.
His bowling helped West Indies take a slender lead of 29 runs, and in the second innings West Indies were rattled by some exceptional fast bowling to left them tottering at 126/7 at the end of the 3rd days play.
Let us have a look at the stats and records of Justin Greaves in international cricket.
Justin Greaves - Stats and Records
Here are the stats and records of Justin Greaves in International cricket.
Tests
Matches - 17
Innings - 32
Runs- 930
Highest - 202
100s - 3
50’s -1
Average- 33.21
Wickets - 29
Economy Rate- 3.39
ODI
Matches - 24
Innings - 23
Runs- 506
Highest - 50
100s - 0
50’s -1
Average- 28.11
Wickets - 8
Economy Rate- 6.7
Interesting Fact about Justin Greaves
Justin Greaves became only the 7th batsman in the history of test cricket to score a double century in the second innings of a test match. He scored 202* in the fourth innings against New Zealand in 2025.
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