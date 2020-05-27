Who is more powerful in the defense sector between India and China: A comparative study?

India and China Both are considered as the largest superpower of Asian continent. But the boundary dispute between the two countries is always alive. we are comparing the defence capabilities of these two countries in this article.

Let’s us have a look…

1. Defense Budget

A. India: US$ 70 billion in Feb. 2020

B. China: US$177.61 billion in June 2019

2. Total Population

India: 1.36 billion

China: 1.43 billion

3. Total manpower

India : 61.6 million

China : 75 million

4. People Fit for the job

India: 49 million

China: 62 million

5. The manpower ready for the military (every year)

India: 23 million

China: 19 million

6. Total Active Army

India: 13.25 lacs

China: 23.35 lacs

7. Number of Total Atomic Bombs

India: 120 to 130

China: 270 to 300

8. Aircraft (all types)

India: 2663

China: 3749

9. Helicopter

India: 646

China: 802

10. Attack Helicopter

India: 19

China: 200

11. Airports (serviceable)

India: 346

China: 507

12. Total Tanks

India: 6464

China: 9150

13. Major Ports/Terminals

India: 7

China: 15

14. Merchant Marine strength

India: 340

China: 2,030

15. Mine Warfare Craft

India: 6

China: 4



16. Towed Artillery

India: 7414

China: 6246



17. Submarines

India: 14

China: 68

18. Fleet strength

India: 295

China: 714

19. Aircraft Carrier

India: 2

China: 1

(INS Vikramaditya)

20. Frigates

India: 14

China: 48



21. Destroyer Ships

India: 10

China: 32

22. Patrol Craft

India: 135

China: 138

23. Ballistic Missiles

India: 5000

China: 13000



24. Petroleum Production (per day)

India: 7.67 lac bbl

China: 41.89 lac bbl

25. Petroleum consumption (per day)

India: 35.10 lac bbl

China: 1.01 cr. bbl

After reading the data above, it can be said as a summary that India is far behind China in almost all defence equipment/aspects.

China has made a lot of money because of the progress of its manufacturing sector and spent a large portion of this money in refining its military power.

So, if India has to establish a balance of power in South Asia, it will first have to reduce its dependence on imported defence equipment by having more and more 'Made in India' defence products.

