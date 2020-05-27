Study at Home
Who is more powerful in the defense sector between India and China: A comparative study?

China has the second-largest airforce of the world then on the other hand India has the 4th largest airforce of the world. The Defence budget of China was US$ 178 billion while the Indian defense budget is US$ 70 billion in 2020. Read this article to know defence comparison between India and China.
May 27, 2020 11:47 IST
India 7 China defence comparison
India and China Both are considered as the largest superpower of Asian continent.  But the boundary dispute between the two countries is always alive. we are comparing the defence capabilities of these two countries in this article.

Let’s us have a look…
1. Defense Budget

A. India: US$ 70 billion in Feb. 2020

B. China: US$177.61 billion in June 2019

Indian Defence Budget 2017 18

Image source:SP'sMAI
2. Total Population
India: 1.36 billion
China: 1.43 billion
3. Total manpower
India : 61.6 million
China : 75 million

4. People Fit for the job
India: 49 million
China: 62 million

5. The manpower ready for the military (every year)
India: 23 million
China: 19 million

6. Total Active Army
India: 13.25 lacs
China: 23.35 lacs

india-china-soldiers

7. Number of Total Atomic Bombs
India: 120 to 130
China: 270 to 300

8. Aircraft (all types)
India: 2663
China: 3749

Air craft India

Image source:studychacha.com

9. Helicopter
India: 646
China: 802
10. Attack Helicopter
India: 19
China: 200

11. Airports (serviceable)
India: 346
China: 507

12. Total Tanks
India: 6464
China: 9150

indian tank

Image source:Tanks Encyclopedia

13. Major Ports/Terminals
India: 7
China: 15

14. Merchant Marine strength
India: 340

China: 2,030

15. Mine Warfare Craft
India: 6
China: 4

mine-warfare-craft
Image source:WION
16. Towed Artillery
India: 7414
China: 6246

towed artillery gun system
Image source:The Economic Times
17. Submarines
India: 14
China: 68

indian submarine

Image source:India.com

18. Fleet strength
India: 295
China: 714

19. Aircraft Carrier
India: 2
China: 1
(INS Vikramaditya)

ins vikramaditya

Image source:The Forthright

20. Frigates
India: 14
China: 48

21. Destroyer Ships
India: 10
China: 32

22. Patrol Craft
India: 135
China: 138

23. Ballistic Missiles
India: 5000
China: 13000

ballistic missile agni v
Image source:The Indian Express

24. Petroleum Production (per day)
India: 7.67 lac  bbl
China: 41.89 lac  bbl

25. Petroleum consumption (per day)
India: 35.10 lac bbl
China: 1.01 cr. bbl

After reading the data above, it can be said as a summary that India is far behind China in almost all defence equipment/aspects.

China has made a lot of money because of the progress of its manufacturing sector and spent a large portion of this money in refining its military power.

So, if India has to establish a balance of power in South Asia, it will first have to reduce its dependence on imported defence equipment by having more and more 'Made in India' defence products.
