Who is more powerful in the defense sector between India and China: A comparative study?
India and China Both are considered as the largest superpower of Asian continent. But the boundary dispute between the two countries is always alive. we are comparing the defence capabilities of these two countries in this article.
Let’s us have a look…
1. Defense Budget
A. India: US$ 70 billion in Feb. 2020
B. China: US$177.61 billion in June 2019
Image source:SP'sMAI
2. Total Population
India: 1.36 billion
China: 1.43 billion
3. Total manpower
India : 61.6 million
China : 75 million
4. People Fit for the job
India: 49 million
China: 62 million
5. The manpower ready for the military (every year)
India: 23 million
China: 19 million
6. Total Active Army
India: 13.25 lacs
China: 23.35 lacs
7. Number of Total Atomic Bombs
India: 120 to 130
China: 270 to 300
8. Aircraft (all types)
India: 2663
China: 3749
Image source:studychacha.com
9. Helicopter
India: 646
China: 802
10. Attack Helicopter
India: 19
China: 200
11. Airports (serviceable)
India: 346
China: 507
12. Total Tanks
India: 6464
China: 9150
Image source:Tanks Encyclopedia
13. Major Ports/Terminals
India: 7
China: 15
14. Merchant Marine strength
India: 340
China: 2,030
15. Mine Warfare Craft
India: 6
China: 4
Image source:WION
16. Towed Artillery
India: 7414
China: 6246
Image source:The Economic Times
17. Submarines
India: 14
China: 68
Image source:India.com
18. Fleet strength
India: 295
China: 714
19. Aircraft Carrier
India: 2
China: 1
(INS Vikramaditya)
Image source:The Forthright
20. Frigates
India: 14
China: 48
21. Destroyer Ships
India: 10
China: 32
22. Patrol Craft
India: 135
China: 138
23. Ballistic Missiles
India: 5000
China: 13000
Image source:The Indian Express
24. Petroleum Production (per day)
India: 7.67 lac bbl
China: 41.89 lac bbl
25. Petroleum consumption (per day)
India: 35.10 lac bbl
China: 1.01 cr. bbl
After reading the data above, it can be said as a summary that India is far behind China in almost all defence equipment/aspects.
China has made a lot of money because of the progress of its manufacturing sector and spent a large portion of this money in refining its military power.
So, if India has to establish a balance of power in South Asia, it will first have to reduce its dependence on imported defence equipment by having more and more 'Made in India' defence products.
