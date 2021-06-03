Who is Naftali Bennett? All about the millionaire who may replace Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel

Naftali Bennet: Why in News?

Israel’s politics has been quite the talk of the town recently, especially with the king maker ready to replace the king. Naftali Bennett, a tech millionaire and proclaimed ultra nationalist is set to become the new Prime Minister of Israel.

He has reportedly claimed, “I’m more rightwing than Bibi (Netanyahu), but I don’t use hate or polarisation as a tool to promote myself politically."

Know more about him and the situation in Israel below.

Naftali Bennett: In Brief

Naftali Bennet is a self-made tech millionaire. He has dreams of annexation of maximum part of the occupied West Bank and is of the view that creation of a Palestinian State would be a suicide mission for Israel compromising it's security. He is said to be the flag bearer of Israel's religious rights and extreme supporter of the Jewish settlements. He happens to be the head of the Yamina party holding 7 key seats in the fractured Knesset. He is the major contender to succeed PM Netanyahu for the next 2 years and 3 months. Later the reigns would be handed over to Yair Lapid who is the head of Yesh Atid party in Israel as per the media briefings.

What is the political situation in Israel?

The opposition parties of Israel have agreed to form a new Government to end the 12 year tenure of the current PM, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The leader of the Centrist Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid, announced an eight faction coalition to have been formed. However, under a rotation agreement, Naftali Bennett would be serving as the PM before passing on the office to Lapid.

As per the media reports from Israel only negotiations regarding the judicial appointments are left between the Ultra Right Wing and the Left wing, Centrist party.

There still needs to be a parliamentary vote before the Government is sworn in.

Who is Naftali Bennett? Biographic details:

Naftali Bennett was born of immigrants from the United States of America on March 25th, 1972 and raised in Haifa. His wife, Gilat is a dessert chef, and they live with their four children in Tel Aviv suburb of Raanana. Bennett is a modern-Orthodox religious Jew. He studied law at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University He served in Sayeret Matkal and Maglan (special forces under Israel) and then became a software entrepreneur. It was in 1999, when he co-founded the US company Cyota. It was sold in 2005 for 145 million dollars. He entered politics in 2006. He also served as the Chief of Staff for Benjamin Netanyahu until 2008. He also co-founded the 'My Israel extra Parliamentary Movement' in 2011 along with Ayelet Shaked. In 2012, Naftali Bennett was elected as the Party Leader of The Jewish Home. He has served in many ministries under the Netanyahu Government. He was the Minister of Economy and Religious Services from 2013 to 2015 and as Minister of Education from 2015 to 2019. In 2018, he founded the New Right which is a right wing political party in Israel. Now he has also signed a coalition with Yair Lapid.

The major feature of Bennett’s political platform included being the former leader of Yesha (which was the major settler movement in the West Bank), he made annexation of parts of the territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Naftali Bennett is known all over the globe for being a staunch supporter of the Jewish nation state. He has been insisting on Jewish historical and religious claims to the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, territory near the Israel-Syria border that Israel has occupied since the 1967 war.

Now many are expecting that Bennett would bring a change in Israel's political status and thus the global status. The world is waiting for the Parliament to vote for the coalition government now.

Read| Israel: History, creation, conflicts and other important facts - All about it here

Also Read| How Israel's strikes on Gaza may constitute war crime? All about Human Rights and UNHRC here