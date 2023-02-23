Who is Pawan Khera? What has he been booked for?

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader had been accused of his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference.

The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, and Justice PS Narasimha stated that “In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applies for regular bail before the jurisdictional court upon the FIRs being transferred to one and the same jurisdiction, we direct that till the next date of listing, the petitioner shall be released on interim bail by the court of the competent magistrate in Delhi where he is to be produced this evening. The above order shall remain in operation till Tuesday.”

The interim bail granted by the Supreme Court had been granted till Feb 28.

Who is Pawan Khera?



The political journey of Pawan Khera commenced with the youth wing of the INC in the year 1989. However, the leader left Congress following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the year 1991.

The leader, however, shook hands with the party once again in the year 1998. This was when Pawan Khersa became the political secretary of Sheila Dixit, the then-Delhi chief minister. Pawan Khera held the post until Sheila Dixit’s tenure came to an end in the year 2013.