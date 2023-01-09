Who is Surinder Chawla? Find out about the appointed MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank

Surinder Chawla will replace Satish Kumar Gupta as the CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, who retired in October 2022.

It was announced on Sunday by the Paytm parent company One 97 Communications that the Reserve Bank of India has appointed veteran banker Surinder Chawla as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paytm Payments Bank.

Chawla has had an illustrious career in Retail Banking spanning over 28 years. His appointment will become effective upon the completion of the requisite regulatory formalities. While the RBI had stopped Paytm from onboarding new customers in March 2022 there were certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, according to the central bank and hence this action was taken. The RBI has approved the appointment of Chawla for a tenure of 3 years.

The company stated that "Chawla brings with him an illustrious career in Retail Banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank,”

The Paytm founder, CEO, and Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board welcomed Chawla to Paytm Payments Bank offering an exceptional mobile-first banking experience in India to drive their unwavering commitment.

Chawla’s experience and keen understanding of the Indian financial landscape would bring the necessary expertise which will boost Paytm Payments Bank's mission further, the founder asserted.

PPBL's plan to appoint Chawla will strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technology capabilities and drive financial inclusion in the country.

Who is Surinder Chawla? the new Paytm Payments Bank CEO

Surinder Chawla is a merit-listed Chartered Accountant.

He joined the PPBL from RBL Bank, where he served as Head of Branch Banking.

The veteran banker was focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels.

Chawla was Branch Banking Head at the lender before this and he worked to ensure that Branch Banking delivers towards a strong retail franchise which includes building a strong distribution network, robust liabilities book with a specific focus on increasing the CASA base, acquiring the rightful market share and ensuring that RBL Bank becomes the primary bank for all existing customers.

The banker has a 12-year stint in key senior management positions at India's largest private lender HDFC Bank before which he joined the RBL Bank in 2013.

The latest role of Chawla was at HDFC Bank as the Head of the Retail Liabilities Product Group.

As the Senior Executive Vice President of HDFC Bank, Chawla worked as the head for the Southern, Eastern, and Northern regions too.

With the rich experience that Chawla has in the banking industry and previous experiences in working and leading teams in areas of Relationship Management, Retail Asset sales, Direct Sales Product Management, and Branch Banking, Chawla has high hopes to make the best out of this new opportunity and role.

