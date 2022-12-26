Who Is Tunisha Sharma, “Ali Baba” Fame Actress?

Tunisha Sharma, who was the lead actress of the show Ali Baba- Daastan e Kaabul, committed suicide on December 24th, 2022. Tunisha, who was only 20 years old, was an established actress in the entertainment industry. She appeared in well-known TV shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and a few Bollywood films.

Tunisha was working recently on the sab television program "Ali baba: Dastaan e kaabul," alongside Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

Early Life

Tunisha Sharma was born on January 4, 2002, in Chandigarh, India. She began acting at an early age and because of her talent and passion, she quickly rose to fame in the entertainment industry.

Debut

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut in 2015 with the television show Maharana Pratap, playing the role of Chand Kanwar. She rose to fame with the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat on Colors TV where she portrayed Rajkumari Ahankara.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the movie Fitoor where she played the younger version of Katrina Kaif.

Career

In 2016, she portrayed Young Dia in Baar Baar Dekho and Mini in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Sharma portrayed Mehtab Kaur in the 2017 motion picture Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

After Sher-e-Punjab, Tunisha went back to the television industry. She played the role of Aadhya Verma in Colors TV's show Internet Wala Love from 2018 to 2019. She also had an appearance as Zara/Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah on Zee TV in 2019.

She appeared as ASP Aditi in season 2 of Hero - Gayab Mode On on SAB TV in 2021. In 2022, she costarred with Sheezan Mohammed Khan in the Sony SAB production Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Death

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in the afternoon on the set of Ali Baba. According to the police, the actress hanged herself in the makeup room of her costar, Sheezan Mohammed Khan. She was taken to the hospital and was declared DOA (Dead on Arrival).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Despite having a prosperous career in the entertainment business, the actress was dealing with anxiety and depression. The actress has passed away, but her commitment to and passion for her profession will live on.