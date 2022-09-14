Who is Zendaya? Early Life, Age, Siblings, Career, Net worth, Relationship Status & More

Zendaya is an American actress and singer, born on September 1, 1996. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. Born and raised in Oakland, California, Zendaya has received two Primetime Emmy Awards. Other than this Time Magazine also mentioned her name in the list of 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2022.

The American actor, singer, and dancer was first featured in comic shows aired on the Disney Channel. In her later projects, she was seen playing serious projects as Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria, for which she won two Emmy Awards.

Early Life

Zendaya is rooted in the Shona language and it means “to give thanks.” Her African-American father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and German and Scottish origin mother Claire Stoermer were teachers. The youngest of five siblings, Zendaya attended Fruitvale Elementary School. Her entertainer trainer was first showcased at the age of six, in a play performed during Black History Month. She later joined California Shakespeare Theatre in Orinda, California where her mother worked as House Manager as a summer job. To chisel her moves, Zendaya at the age of 8 joined a hip-hop dance troupe called Future shock Oakland and was a member for three years followed by dancing Huala with the Academy of Hawaiian Arts.

During her school days, Zendaya was cast in several roles in area theatres. She played Little Ti Moune in Once On This Island at Berkley Playhouse. Once she also played a character originally written as male, Joe, in Caroline, or change. She was also offered a role for 'A Pure Delight’, a character that was originally written for male.

Later the whole family moved to Los Angeles when Zendaya was in seventh grade. In 2015, while pursuing an acting career, she graduated from Oak Park High School. Other than this she also performed various stage plays by William Shakespeare, including Lady Anne in Richard III, and Celia in As you Like It, and was also part of the production of Twelfth Night.

Professional Career

Zendaya the Hollywood star began her career as a child model and backstage dancer. She made her television debut with the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up aired between 2010 to 2013. Next, she starred as the titular character in the sitcom K.C. Undercover during 2015–2018. Her first feature film was 2017 the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which she went on to star in its sequels.

The most significant turning point of Zendaya's career was her character of Rue Bennett, a struggling drug-addicted teenager, in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria (2019–present). This role made her the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The long list of her performance also includes the musical drama The Greatest Showman (2017), the animated musical adventure Smallfoot (2018), the romantic drama Malcolm & Marie (2021), and the science fiction epic Dune (2021).

Furthermore, Zendaya also ventured into music. In 2011, she released the singles "Swag It Out" and "Watch Me", the latter was a collaboration with Bella Thorne. Together with Hollywood Records in 2012, she released her debut single, "Replay", which made it to the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Just before her biggest commercial success in a collaboration with Zac Efron, she released her eponymous debut studio album in 2013.

Upcoming Projects

The American actress and singer Zendaya announced a couple of her upcoming projects early in this February. According to reports, she is set to star in and produce Challengers a sports drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. Also, she will star in Dune: Part Two, which is set to be released on November 17, 2023.

Net Worth

Aside from her acting career, Zendaya is also part of the fashion industry, philanthropy, and advocacy. And looking at all these grounds, the latest report of Celebrity Networth says Zendaya holds a net worth of a whopping $20 million.

Awards & Recognitions

At the very young age of 24, Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her list of honors and accolades include:

Critics’ Choice Television Award

Satellite Award

Critic’s Choice Movie Award for Best Actress

Critics’ Choice #See Her Award

BET Awards Nomination

Young Artist Award

Nominated for Radio Disney Music Award for Best Music Video

Teen Choice Award For Choice Music Collaboration and 5 others in different categories

Counted in Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022, Zendaya is also considered a fashion icon and advocate. Similarly, she has also received numerous honorary awards like CFDA Fashion Icon Award, four Teen Choice Award nominations and one win in the category of Choice Style Icon, a People's Choice Award for Favorite Style Star of the Year, a Shorty Award for Best Celebrity, and a Glamour Award for The Voice for Girls.

Personal Life

Zendaya, the young superstar has a home in Los Angeles and also owns a condo in Brooklyn. The animal Zendaya follows veganism saying, “my main reason for being a vegetarian is that I’m an animal lover-definitely not because I love vegetables.”

It is known to the world that the Spiderman actress is in a relationship with British actor and co-star Tom Holland.

Overview about Zendaya

Name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Date of Birth 1st September 1996 Age 26 years Height 179 cm Profession Actress and Singer Siblings Katianna Stoermer Coleman (Sister) Austin Stoermer Coleman (Brother) Annabella Stoermer Coleman (Sister) Julien Stoermer Coleman (Brother) Kaylee Stoermer Coleman (Sister) Spouse Tom Holland Net-worth $20 Million

Zendaya at a very young age gained stardom and worldwide recognition. And doing her bit for the public welfare, she continues to lend her support to various charities and organizations. She has been an active volunteer for UNICEF programs, feeding movements, women's rights programs, donation drives, and a lot more