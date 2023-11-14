Who Was Kevin Turen? Know Everything About the Famous Producer

Kevin Turen, an accomplished film and television producer, passed away on November 12, 2023, at the age of 44. His untimely death left a void in the entertainment industry, as he was known for his creativity, passion, and dedication to his craft. Throughout his career, Turen produced a diverse range of projects, showcasing his versatility and ability to identify and bring to life compelling stories. His death was reported by the Deadline and the cause is still unknown.

According to the Hindustan Times, Jay Penske, CEO of PMC, and a close friend of the producer, said in a statement, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”