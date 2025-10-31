Google Doodle Halloween 2025: Check Spooky 45-Year Celebration of PAC-MAN!

Google Doodle Halloween 2025 PAC-MAN: Halloween has finally arrived and with that the launch of Google’s Halloween Doodle has also made its mark on 30 October 2025. The 2025 google doodle honours the 45th anniversary of one of the world’s most iconic video games, "PAC-MAN". This also means that when users click on the Doodle, they can play the game directly on Google’s homepage. It is not only a nostalgic throwback but comes along with the Halloween magic. To learn more about how the PAC-MAN connects with the halloween theme, special edition transforming the classic arcade maze chase into a spooky Halloween adventure, keep reading the blog. How to Play the Halloween 2025 PAC-MAN Google Doodle? If you are wondering how to solve the mystery maze, follow the simple steps given below: Guide PAC-MAN through eight Halloween-themed levels .

Conquer four haunted-house mazes , each inspired by a different ghost’s personality.

Chomp all the dots while dodging Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde .

Grab Power Pellets to reverse roles and chase the ghosts yourself.

This shows how each haunted maze has a distinct, eerie design, from shadowy corridors to pumpkin-lit passages. It also combines retro fun with seasonal flair. The darker tones and glowing visuals make this edition one of Google’s most creative and atmospheric tributes yet. Google Doodle Halloween 2025 PAC-MAN Features and Highlights Google describes the doodle as PAC-MAN’s “trick-or-treat run” and invites players of all ages to join in the Halloween fun. Further, it celebrates not only the game’s longevity but also its universal appeal, which is a joyful reminder that simple gameplay can transcend decades. The table below shows this year’s Doodle special: Feature Details Launch Date 30 October 2025 Occasion Halloween & PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary Levels 8 total (4 unique haunted mazes) Special Appearance PAC-MAN wears a witch’s hat Ghosts Blinky, Inky, Pinky & Clyde Playable On Google homepage (desktop & mobile) Collaboration Google × Bandai Namco Entertainment