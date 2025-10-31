WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
NEET PG 2025: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, 28663 AIQ Seats Allocation, 103 Withdrawn from Round 1

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 31, 2025, 13:43 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the NEET PG Counselling 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix for the 2025-26 academic year. The total seats are now 28,663, after a withdrawal of 103 seats and an addition of 6 from the previous 28,760.

Key Points

  • A total of 28,663 seats are revised for NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ for the 2025-26.
  • This represents decrease of 97 seats from the initial count of 28,760.
  • The change was due to 103 seats being withdrawn and 6 new seats being added.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 seat matrix. The All India Quota (AIQ) seat allocation has been revised to a total of 28,663. In the revision, a total of 103 seats have been withdrawn and 6 have been added, from the original allocation of 28,760 total seats. The revision has been done for the academic year of 2025-26 after receiving data from the participating colleges and the course offered. 

In round 1 of the final seat matrix, 49 MD and MS and 54 DNB seats have been withdrawn as per the data released on the official website of MCC. Whereas, 6 new seats from private hospitals have been added in the matrix.

The last seat matrix, the website presented a total of 25,760 seats, with the following inclusions: 

  • AIQ category seats: 12,678
  • Central Internal Quota seats: 804
  • Deemed University category: 6,156 seats
  • DNB category: 9,122 seats

