NEET PG 2025: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, 28663 AIQ Seats Allocation, 103 Withdrawn from Round 1

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 seat matrix. The All India Quota (AIQ) seat allocation has been revised to a total of 28,663. In the revision, a total of 103 seats have been withdrawn and 6 have been added, from the original allocation of 28,760 total seats. The revision has been done for the academic year of 2025-26 after receiving data from the participating colleges and the course offered.

In round 1 of the final seat matrix, 49 MD and MS and 54 DNB seats have been withdrawn as per the data released on the official website of MCC. Whereas, 6 new seats from private hospitals have been added in the matrix.

The last seat matrix, the website presented a total of 25,760 seats, with the following inclusions: