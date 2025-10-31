NEET PG 2025: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, 28663 AIQ Seats Allocation, 103 Withdrawn from Round 1

Key Points
- A total of 28,663 seats are revised for NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ for the 2025-26.
- This represents decrease of 97 seats from the initial count of 28,760.
- The change was due to 103 seats being withdrawn and 6 new seats being added.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 seat matrix. The All India Quota (AIQ) seat allocation has been revised to a total of 28,663. In the revision, a total of 103 seats have been withdrawn and 6 have been added, from the original allocation of 28,760 total seats. The revision has been done for the academic year of 2025-26 after receiving data from the participating colleges and the course offered.
In round 1 of the final seat matrix, 49 MD and MS and 54 DNB seats have been withdrawn as per the data released on the official website of MCC. Whereas, 6 new seats from private hospitals have been added in the matrix.
The last seat matrix, the website presented a total of 25,760 seats, with the following inclusions:
- AIQ category seats: 12,678
- Central Internal Quota seats: 804
- Deemed University category: 6,156 seats
- DNB category: 9,122 seats
NOTICE FOR REMOVAL OF SEATS ROUND 1 OF PG 2025
ALL INDIA QUOTA SEATS MATRIX PG 2025 COUNSELLING
CENTRAL INTERNAL QUOTA SEATS MATRIX PG 2025 COUNSELLING
DEEMED UNIVERSITY SEATS MATRIX PG 2025 COUNSELLING
FINAL DNB SEAT MATRIX FOR PG 2025
