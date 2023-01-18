Who Was Lucile Randon, The Oldest Person In The World Who Died At The Age Of 118?

Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, who was crowned the oldest person in the world, passed away on Jan 17, 2023. Born on 11 February 1904 in France, Randon was a nun. During the second World War, which spanned from 1939 to 1945, she worked as a teacher and a governess who looked after children.

Sister Andre Randon, a French nun and the oldest person in the world, has passed away at the age of 118. https://t.co/mV3ECKGOWM — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) January 18, 2023

Sister Andre lived through the first and second world wars as well as the Spanish Flu pandemic. Before becoming a nun in 1944, Randon spent decades taking care of orphan children and the elderly at a French hospital.

Andre lived through the deadly Spanish Flu of 1918 as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. She tested COVID positive along with 10 residents of the nursing home where she lived, although she didn’t show any symptoms. The other residents passed away from the deadly virus, but Sister Andre persevered.

After the death of the 119-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan, Randon was crowned the oldest known living person on the planet in April 2022 by the Guinness Book of World Records. Apart from being the oldest living person, she was also the oldest nun.

Sister Andre loved chocolates and wine. She passed away in her sleep on January 17 at her nursing home in Toulon, France.