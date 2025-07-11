Why Are Aeroplane Windows Made Round?

Aeroplane windows are round because they are stronger and safer. When a plane flies high in the sky, there is a lot of pressure inside the plane. Round windows help spread this pressure evenly, so the window does not crack. Why Not Square Windows? In the 1950s, some planes had square windows. But those windows caused problems. The corners of square windows had too much pressure, which made them break. Sadly, this caused some planes to crash. After that, aeroplane makers started using round windows to stop this from happening again. What Happens at High Altitudes? Planes fly very high, over 35,000 feet in the sky. At that height, the air outside is very thin. So, the air inside the plane is filled with more pressure to help people breathe. Round windows are better because they don’t have sharp corners. This makes them stronger and less likely to break.

Why Are Round Windows Better? Round windows are better because they are safer and stronger. When a plane flies high, the air inside the plane pushes hard against the windows. If the windows are round, this pressure spreads out evenly. But if the windows are square, the pressure builds up at the corners and can cause cracks. Round windows don’t have sharp corners, so they don’t break as easily. That’s why all modern aeroplanes use round or oval windows — to keep everyone safe during the flight. Interesting facts about airplane windows 1.Aeroplane windows have three layers – The outer layer handles the pressure, the middle layer adds safety, and the inner layer protects passengers. 2.There is a tiny hole in the window – It’s called a bleed hole, and it helps balance the pressure and stops the window from fogging up.