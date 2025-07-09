Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Old Name of Varanasi?

The old name of Varanasi is Kashi. Discover why the city is also called Banaras, what to do in Banaras, beautiful places to visit in Banaras and also read about the best ghats. 

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 10, 2025, 11:23 IST

What is the Old Name of Varanasi?

The oldest name of Varanasi is Kashi, which means “The City of Light”. It is one of the most sacred cities in Hinduism and is mentioned in ancient scriptures like the Rig Veda and Skanda Purana. Kashi is believed to be the eternal city of Lord Shiva.

Other Names of Varanasi

1. Banaras

Banaras (also spelled Benares) is a more historical and cultural name. It became popular during the Mughal and British eras and is still commonly used in daily life, music, and literature.

2. Varanasi

Varanasi is the official name used today. It comes from the names of two rivers Varuna and Assi that meet in the city.

Why is Kashi Considered So Sacred?

Kashi holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that a person who dies in Kashi attains moksha (liberation from the cycle of rebirth). The city is known as the abode of Lord Shiva, and many ancient texts describe it as the oldest city in the universe, created by Shiva himself.

Famous Landmarks in Varanasi

1.Kashi Vishwanath Temple

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, this temple is a major pilgrimage site. Devotees from across India visit it to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

2.Dashashwamedh Ghat

Located near the temple, this ghat is famous for the daily Ganga Aarti, a grand ritual with lamps, chants, and spiritual energy.

Dashashwamedh Ghat

3. Assi Ghat

This ghat is where the Assi River meets the Ganga. It is popular among tourists, students, and spiritual seekers.

Assi Ghat

4.Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

One of Asia’s largest residential universities, BHU is a center of learning and culture, founded in 1916.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Read More: What Was the Old Name of India?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News