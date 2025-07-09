What is the Old Name of Varanasi?
The oldest name of Varanasi is Kashi, which means “The City of Light”. It is one of the most sacred cities in Hinduism and is mentioned in ancient scriptures like the Rig Veda and Skanda Purana. Kashi is believed to be the eternal city of Lord Shiva.
Other Names of Varanasi
1. Banaras
Banaras (also spelled Benares) is a more historical and cultural name. It became popular during the Mughal and British eras and is still commonly used in daily life, music, and literature.
2. Varanasi
Varanasi is the official name used today. It comes from the names of two rivers Varuna and Assi that meet in the city.
Why is Kashi Considered So Sacred?
Kashi holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that a person who dies in Kashi attains moksha (liberation from the cycle of rebirth). The city is known as the abode of Lord Shiva, and many ancient texts describe it as the oldest city in the universe, created by Shiva himself.
Famous Landmarks in Varanasi
1.Kashi Vishwanath Temple
One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, this temple is a major pilgrimage site. Devotees from across India visit it to offer prayers and seek blessings.
2.Dashashwamedh Ghat
Located near the temple, this ghat is famous for the daily Ganga Aarti, a grand ritual with lamps, chants, and spiritual energy.
3. Assi Ghat
This ghat is where the Assi River meets the Ganga. It is popular among tourists, students, and spiritual seekers.
4.Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
One of Asia’s largest residential universities, BHU is a center of learning and culture, founded in 1916.
