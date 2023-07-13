National French Fry Day 2023: Why is French Fry called French? All you need to know!

National French Fry Day 2023: Every year National French Fry Day is celebrated globally on July 13th. But to give true sense to the concept of Fry-Yay it will be now celebrated on the second Friday of July. So, this year National French Fry Day will be celebrated on July 14.

Why is French fry called French?

The term "French fries" is believed to have originated in the United States in the early 19th century. The word "French" in "French fries" does not actually refer to the country of France, but rather to the cooking method used. The process of frying potatoes in hot oil to achieve a crispy texture is known as "French frying." It is likely that the term was used to differentiate these fried potatoes from other cooking methods popular at the time, such as boiling or baking.

According to a report of The French fry though indisputably a fry may not actually be French. Some claim that fries originated in Belgium, where villagers along the River Meuse traditionally ate fried fish. In winter, when the river froze, the fish-deprived villagers fried potatoes instead. It’s said that this dish was discovered by American soldiers in Belgium during World War I and, since the dominant language of southern Belgium is French, they dubbed the tasty potatoes “French” fries.

What is the significance of National French Fry Day?

The significance of National French Fry Day lies in its ability to bring people together to enjoy and appreciate this iconic snack. It allows individuals to indulge in a guilty pleasure, share their favourite fry experiences, and explore various flavours and toppings. It sparks conversations, memories, and moments of joy around a shared love for French fries.

Furthermore, National French Fry Day also serves as a reminder of the culinary diversity and creativity surrounding this humble dish. From classic salted fries to loaded variations topped with cheese, bacon, or sauces, the day showcases the versatility and endless possibilities for enjoying French fries.

National French Fry Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, History, Celebrations, and more

Interesting Facts About Fries

French fries were originally known as ‘French fried potatoes’ in the U.S. — by the 1930s, the ‘potatoes’ was dropped.

To burn off calories from consuming a medium-sized order of McDonald’s French fries, one will have to bowl for 90 minutes, bicycle for 58 minutes, or engage in high-impact aerobics for 50 minutes.

Thomas Jefferson serves "potatoes served in the French manner" at a White House dinner.

165 pounds of fried potatoes are consumed in Belgium annually by every person.

30 pounds of potato fries are consumed by the average American every year.

⅓ of the world’s fries are produced by McCain Foods.

7 per cent of potatoes grown in the U.S. are used by McDonald’s.

A total of 15 types of French fries are available.

Recipe for "French Fried Potatoes" included in "Cookery for Maids of All Work" by E. Warren.

The first McDonald's opens in San Bernardino, California, selling hamburgers, sodas, milkshakes, and French fries.

McDonald’s starts cooking their French fries in vegetable oil.

How is National French Fry Day celebrated?

The observance of National French Fry Day provides an opportunity for restaurants, food establishments, and brands to offer promotions, discounts, or special menu items centred around French fries. It generates enthusiasm, boosts sales, and promotes the appreciation of this beloved snack.

National French Fry Day is celebrated to honour and enjoy the iconic snack known as French fries. It is a day dedicated to appreciating the deliciousness and popularity of French fries. The celebration involves indulging in this beloved fried potato treat, whether it's enjoying them plain, with ketchup, or with various toppings and seasonings.

