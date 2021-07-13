National French Fry Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, History, Celebrations, and more

National French Fry Day 2021: The day is generated to celebrate the amazing food dish. French fries come in various cuts and styles. They are also known as chips, fries, finger chips, or French-fried potatoes. Basically, they are batons of deep-fried potatoes. Mostly, they are loved by all ages!

It is said that during World War I, the term "French" was introduced to the potatoes when the American soldiers arrived in Belgium and tasted Belgian fries. The official language of the Belgian Army at that time was French so it is possible that the American soldiers began calling these fried potatoes "French" fries. The origin of the National French Fry Day is yet not clear.

National French Fry Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Your french fries are just my french fries on the wrong plate." - unknown

2. "French fries. I love them. Some people are chocolate and sweets people. I love French fries. That and caviar." - Cameron Diaz

3. "Sunday's my day off, where I eat whatever I want. I don't not let myself have something. I do love French fries and bread.

- Ashley Tisdale

4. "I can bake. I made myself some nice French fries once. But otherwise I just eat out. Lots of salad bars." - Fiona Apple

5. “I’m in shape. Unfortunately, that shape is a potato.” - Unknown

6. "French fries and vino are my vices.” - Meghan Markle

7. "In New York I pretty much live in diners - I order French Fries, Diet Coke floats and lots of coffee." - Lana Del Rey

8. "I do like potato chips, French fries and Barney's burgers in L.A. with seasoned curly fries." - Jessica Biel

9. "Keep your friends close and your fries closer." - Unknown

10. "The French: a people who have used their sophisticated culture and beautiful language to bequeath to the world the sliced potato." - Bauvard

11. "Even if I'm eating healthy, I let myself indulge with french fries. That's my favorite thing. You only live once!" - Kate Marra

12. "I may look like a potato now, but one day I'll turn into fries and you'll want me then." - Unknown

13. "When a couch potato is sliced up and then deep-fried that is couch French fries." - Demetri Martin

14. "Gossips are like french fries, crispy when hot but uninteresting once stale." - Spiritaja

15. Once someone told a potato 'you are fat!'Then it became a french fries and said 'now I am slim... but full of fat.' - Nisha

National French Fry Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. May the occasion of National French Fries Day bring in your life fat-free French fries to make them happy.

2. Warm wishes on National French Fries Day to you…. May you enjoy these French fries and never gain weight.

3. “Enjoy Fry Days". Warm wishes on National French Fries Day.

4. The most mouth-watering combination in this world is French fries and ketchup.. Wishing you loads of French fries on National French Fries Day.

6. When you are confused about what to eat, French fries always make a great meal… Warm wishes on National French Fries Day.

7. If you really want to have a real good life then you must have French fries on your plate. Wishing you Happy National French Fries Day!

8. May the goodness of French fries is always there in your life.. Wishing you Happy National French Fries Day!

9. Have them with mayo or have them with ketchup, they will always taste awesome. Warm wishes on National French Fries Day.

10. They are never enough when they are one as your heart always wants them more and more…. Wishing you lots of fries on National French Fries Day.

National French Fry Day 2021: Celebration

One of the ways to celebrate the day is to cook French fry and enjoy with Mayo or Ketchup with family and friends. Or you can order it from outside and enjoy them. Some of the various types of fries that you may choose include waffle cut, Belgium fries, fry wedges, etc.

