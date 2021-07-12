On this Day, July 12: Check what is special today!

1920 - Y. V. Chandrachud or Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud was born on July 12, 1920. He was the 16th Chief Justice of India. He has served from 22 February 1978 to the day he retired on July 11, 1985. He was first appointed to the Supreme Court of India in August, 1972. He is the longest-serving Chief Justice in the history of India. 1928 - Munirathna Anandakrishnan was born on July 12, 1928. He was an Indian civil engineer, educationist and chairman of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He was also a Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. He was a winner of the National Order of Scientific Merit (Brazil). In 2002, he was honoured by the Government of India with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian award. 1630 - Governor of New Amsterdam bought Gull Island from Indians for cargo then renames it Oyster Island and later known as Ellis Island. 1949 - Sukhadeo Thorat was born on July 12, 1949. He is an economist. He was the former chairman of the University Grants Commission. He has received awards for Public Service for Marginalized groups, Minorities and Education. 1959 - Vandana Luthra was born on July 12, 1959. She is an Indian Entrepreneur and the founder of VLCC Health Care Ltd. In 1989, she began a humble beginning with the opening of a beauty and slimming services centre in New Delhi. She has won several allocades in India and Internationally. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri for her immense contribution to Trade and Industry. 1983 - Munaf Patel was born on July 12, 1983. He is a former Indian cricketer who played all formats of the game. In the Duleep Trophy, he played for the West Zone. He also played in Gujarat, Mumbai cricket team and Maharashtra cricket team in the domestic arena. 1996 - Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav was born on July 12, 1996. She is an Indian long-distance athlete at 5000m and 10,000m. 2002 - Ghanshyambhai C. Oza died on July 12, 2002. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, India from 17 March 1972 to 17 July, 1973. He was a member of the Legislative Assembly of Saurashtra State from 1948 to 1956. 2012 - Dara Singh died on July 12, 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He was an Indian professional wrestler, actor and politician. In 1952, he started acting and was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha of India. In the film Bajrangbali, his role of Hanuman made him popular and in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana also.