Why Is The Earth's Rotation Speeding Up? Here's the Reason Why

Earth's rotation is subtly accelerating, and scientists are intently tracking the trend. Usually, our planet takes 24 hours, or 86,400 seconds, to finish one complete spin.

However, on July 9, 2025, Earth completed its rotation approximately 1.3 milliseconds faster than usual. That's quicker than the blink of an eye, but it matters for structures like GPS and atomic clocks that depend upon ultra-precise timing.

So, what is causing this change? Imagine a discerning skater spinning: after they pull their palms in, they spin faster. Earth works the same way.

When mass shifts closer to the centre—like melting glaciers shifting water toward the equator or the Moon pulling from the poles as opposed to the equator—Earth spins a piece faster.

Other elements, including earthquakes, ocean currents, and seasonal changes in tree growth, can also affect rotation speed. While we may not notice the distinction, scientists adjust these shifts to ensure the accuracy of global time standards.