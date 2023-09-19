World Teacher’s Day 2023: Why International Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5?

World Teacher’s Day 2023: World Teacher's Day is celebrated annually on October 5. The day is organized in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, and Education International (EI). It is commemorated to recognize and honour the achievements of teachers and educators all around the world. In 2023, World Teacher's Day will fall on a Thursday, with the goal of recognizing teachers' perseverance and adaptability.

The global event celebrates how teachers are transforming education but also reflects the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation and to rethink the way ahead for the profession at the international level.

Why is World Teacher’s Day celebrated on October 5?

World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teacher's Day is a day to celebrate the profound impact teachers have on society. It is observed on October 5 annually to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers. This establishes benchmarks for teachers' rights and responsibilities, as well as standards for their initial and continuing education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. According to UNESCO, “The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education. World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.”

What is the theme for World Teacher’s Day 2023?

The theme for World Teacher's Day in 2023 is determined by UNESCO. The theme for World Teacher’s Day 2023 is "The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to reverse the teacher shortage". It aims to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda.

How International Teacher’s Day will be celebrated in 2023?

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted teacher dedication to ensuring the continuation of education. For the celebration of World Teacher’s Day 2023, various activities will advocate for the dignified and valued teaching profession, analyse their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators. The day also serves as an opportunity to examine the ways in which education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers.

Various schools and educational institutions including efforts of teachers and students host special events, assemblies, or award ceremonies to recognize outstanding educators.

In conclusion, World Teacher's Day is an occasion to recognize teachers' commitment to crafting a better future. And, as we express our appreciation and respect for their work, let us also pledge to support and invest in teachers' professional development and well-being. Happy World Teacher’s Day 2023!!