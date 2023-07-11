Wimbledon Quiz: Let's Check How well do you know the history of Men's Doubles?

Wimbledon Men's Doubles 2023 started on 5th July, 2023 and is ongoing. Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. The competition has been held since 1884 and has seen some of the greatest doubles teams in history compete for the title.

In this quiz, you will test your knowledge of Wimbledon Men's Doubles history. You will be asked questions about the winners of the tournament, the most successful teams, and other interesting facts. So, whether you are a tennis fan or just curious about the history of the tournament, this quiz is for you!

Quiz on Wimbledon Men's Doubles Championship

1. Who won the Wimbledon Men's Doubles championship in 2021?

a) Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram

b) Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell

c) Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic

Answer: a

Explanation: Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell defeated the pair of defending champions Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in the final, 7–6, 6–7, 4–6, 6–4, 7–6 to win the gentlemen's doubles tennis title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

2. Which pair has won the most Wimbledon Men's Doubles titles in the Open Era?

a) Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde

b) Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

c) John Newcombe and Tony Roche

Answer: b

Explanation: Todd Woodbridge has won more men's doubles titles at Wimbledon than any other player in the Open Era. He won six of these titles with Mark Woodforde and three more with Jonas Bjorkman.

3. Who holds the record for the most consecutive Wimbledon Men's Doubles titles?

a) Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde

b) Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge

c) Peter Fleming and John McEnroe

Answer: c

Explanation: Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde. They won the 5 Wimbledon Men's Doubles titles between 1993 to 1997.

4. Who won the Wimbledon Men's Doubles championship in 2019?

a) Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

b) Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo

c) Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Answer: a

Explanation: Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. They triumphed over the team of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a thrilling five-set final. Cabal and Farah became the first Colombian pair to win the Wimbledon Men's Doubles title.

5. Which pair has the most Wimbledon Men's Doubles titles overall?

a) John Newcombe and Tony Roche

b) Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde

c) Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

Answer: b

Explanation: Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde. The Australian duo won a total of 6 Wimbledon Men's Doubles titles, establishing themselves as one of the all-time great doubles teams. Their consistent success at Wimbledon showcased their exceptional talent and understanding on the court.

6. Who won the Wimbledon Men's Doubles championship in 2021?

a) Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram

b) Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

c) Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic

Answer: a

Explanation: Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships men's doubles title, defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final. The match was a close one, with the Croatian duo winning 6–4, 7–6, 2–6, 7–5.

7. Who was the youngest winner of the Wimbledon Men's Doubles championship?

a) Leander Paes

b) Dennis Ralston

c) Stefan Edberg

Answer: b)

Explanation: Dennis Ralston, an American, won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 1960 at the age of 17, making him the youngest men's doubles champion in history. He partnered with Rafael Osuna of Mexico to win the title. In 1966, Ralston reached the Wimbledon singles final but lost to Manuel Santana of Spain.

8. Who is the oldest player to win the Wimbledon Men’s Championship?

a) Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau

b) Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares

c) Gardnar Mulloy

Answer: a

Explanation: Gardnar Mulloy holds the record for being the oldest men's doubles champion at Wimbledon. He was 43 years old when he won the title in 1957, playing alongside Budge Patty.

9. Who holds the record for the most overall Grand Slam Men's Doubles titles?

a) Bob Bryan

b) Todd Woodbridge

c) Mike Bryan

Answer: c

Explanation: Todd Woodbridge holds the record for the most overall Grand Slam Men's Doubles titles with nine wins in his career.

10. When was the Wimbledon Men's Doubles championship introduced?

a) 1881

b) 1900

c) 1884

Answer: c

Explanation: In 1884, the Championships expanded to include men's doubles and women's singles competitions. Maud Watson became the first female champion by defeating her sister Lilian in the final. Two dominant players emerged in the following years: Lottie Dod in the women's singles and William Renshaw in the men's singles. By now, the crowd has grown to 3,000.

