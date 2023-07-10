Wimbledon 2023: Schedule, Results, TV Broadcast, Finals Date

The Wimbledon 2023 tournament marked the official start of the grass-court tennis season on Monday, July 3. This year, it is the 136th edition of the tournament and will continue until Sunday, July 16.

Each day, the grounds of the All England Club open at 10 a.m. BST (5 a.m. ET) and remain open until 45 minutes after the final match concludes. Matches on the outside courts commence at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET), while play on Court 1 begins at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET), except during the finals weekend.

In a new change for the 2023 tournament, Court 1 will also host matches at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET) during the finals weekend. Centre Court action begins at 1:30 p.m. BST (8:30 a.m. ET) on regular days, but on the finals weekend, play will start at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET).

Wimbledon 2023 Schedule

The Championships of 2023 will be conducted over 14 days, signifying the second consecutive year in which play on the Middle Sunday has been incorporated into the planned schedule.

Like the previous year, the fourth-round singles matches will be dispersed across two days, and the singles matches for both Gentlemen's and Ladies' divisions will be interspersed throughout the quarter-finals.

Notably, the Mixed Doubles competition will feature a draw size of 32, with the final match scheduled to occur on Thursday, after the Ladies' singles semi-finals on Centre Court. This year, a noteworthy alteration is being made to the format of the Gentlemen's Doubles, transitioning from a best-of-five sets structure to a best-of-three sets format.

DATE – SESSION SESSION Number GATES OPEN PLAY STARTS (SHOW COURTS) PLAY STARTS (OUTER COURTS) FEATURED MATCHES (SINGLES) Mon 3 July 1 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM First round Tue 4 July 2 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM First round Wed 5 July 3 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Second round Thu 6 July 4 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Second round Fri 7 July 5 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Third round Sat 8 July 6 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Third round Sun 9 July 7 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Fourth Round Mon 10 July 8 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Fourth Round Tue 11 July 9 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Ladies' and Gentlemen's Quarterfinals Wed 12 July 10 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Ladies' and Gentlemen's Quarterfinals Thu 13 July 11 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Ladies' Semifinals / Mixed Doubles Final Fri 14 July 12 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 11:00 AM Gentlemen’s Semifinals Sat 15 July 13 10:30 AM 2:00 PM Centre / 1:00PM No. 1 11:00 AM Ladies' Final / Gentlemen's Doubles Final Sun 16 July 14 10:30 AM 2:00 PM 11:00 AM Gentlemen’s Final / Ladies' Doubles Final

Wimbledon 2023 Results

The Wimbledon 2023 hasn't concluded yet and the tournament is still ongoing. Venus Williams returned to the grass court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance. Out of the nine women's singles finals she has reached the All England Club, she has emerged victorious in five, with her most recent triumph occurring in 2008. However, her pursuit of a sixth title came to an end on the first day of the tournament.

Ranked 554th in the world, the 43-year-old Williams faced a challenging task in her first-round match against Elina Svitolina, who is 28 years old and ranked 75th. Svitolina, who was previously ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, defeated Williams convincingly in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the second-ranked male player in the world, is also participating in Wimbledon. Fresh off his 23rd major singles title, achieved at the French Open, Djokovic easily advanced past Pedro Cachín of Argentina, who is ranked 67th, in the opening round.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, currently the top-ranked male player, and Iga Swiatek of Poland, the women's No. 1, are the highest-ranked players entering The Championships. Alcaraz is considered the second favorite to win the men's competition, with Djokovic being the frontrunner. On the other hand, Swiatek is favored to secure the women's title, as per BetMGM.

Wimbledon 2023 Tv Broadcast

The United States audience will have the opportunity to watch Wimbledon matches through various broadcasting channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. There are multiple options available for live streaming, including ESPN+, the ESPN app, and Fubo, which provides a free trial:

The below list is from the third round to the finals:

Date Time (ET) Singles Doubles TV/stream Sat., July 8 8 a.m. Third round Second round ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Sat., July 8 1 p.m. Third round Second round ABC, Fubo Sun., July 9 8 a.m. Fourth round Third round ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Sun., July 9 1 p.m. Fourth round Third round ABC, Fubo Mon., July 10 6 a.m. Fourth round Third round ESPN2, ESPN+, Fubo Mon., July 10 8 a.m. Fourth round Third round ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Tue., July 11 8 a.m. Quarterfinals Quarterfinals ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Fubo Wed., July 12 8 a.m. Quarterfinals Quarterfinals ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Fubo Thu., July 13 8 a.m. Semifinals (women) Semifinals (men) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Fri., July 14 8 a.m. Semifinals (men) Semifinals (women) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Sat., July 15 9 a.m. Final (women) Final (men) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Sun., July 16 9 a.m. Final (men) Final (women) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Wimbledon 2023 Finals

The Wimbledon 2023 Finals will be played on 16th July, marking the end of the 136th iteration of the prestigious grass court tournament.

