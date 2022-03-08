International Women's Day 2022: 7 Women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021

International Women's Day 2022: It is celebrated on 8 March and the theme of 2022 is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." The campaign theme of the day is #BreakTheBias. On this occasion, take a look at women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021.

7 Women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021

1. Mary W. Jackson: NASA formally named the agency's headquarters building in Washinton in her honour, its first African American female engineer

NASA formally renamed its Washington, DC headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, its first African American female engineer. She received this honour posthumously. Her commitment to excellence, diversity, inclusion, and teamwork represents not only the best of NASA's talent, but also the future of the agency. In April 1951, she began working at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), the forerunner of NASA. NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk said in 2021, "With the official naming of the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters, we ensure that she is a hidden figure no longer." "Jackson’s story is one of incredible determination. She personified NASA’s spirit of persevering against all odds, providing inspiration and advancing science and exploration. "

2. Australia's Claire Polosak: The first woman umpire to officiate in a men’s Test

Claire Polosak's list of accomplishments grows. In January 2021, after becoming the first woman to officiate a men's ODI, she became the first woman to officiate a men's Test match with the start of India vs Australia's first Test in Sydney.

3. Bhawana Kanth: The Indian Air Force First woman pilot, who took part in Republic-Day parade 2021

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first fighter pilot who took part in the Republic Day parade in 2021. She is also the first female fighter pilot in the IAF. She was a part of the Indian Air Force's tableau that showcased mock-ups of the light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter, and the Sukhoi-30 fighter plane. The Indian Air Force tableau theme was "Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory". In 2021, Kanth said, "Since my childhood, I have been watching Republic Day parade on television and it’s a matter of pride that now I’m participating in it. I would love to fly other fighter jets, including the Rafale and Sukhoi. "

4. Chloé Zhao: The first Asian woman who won Golden Globes Best Director award

A filmmaker, Chloe Zhao, became the first Asian woman to win Golden Globes best director award in 2021. She won the award for "Nomadland" and was nominated along with two other women directors, Regina King and Emerald Fennell. She also became the second woman to ever win the Golden Globe for Best Director. The first was Barbra Streisand in 1984.

5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: WTO's First Female Leader

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria became the first woman and the first African as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). She took office on March 1, 2021. Her term, renewable once, will expire on August 31, 2025. David Walker, the WTO's General Council chair, said in a statement, "This was a very significant moment for the WTO."

6. Avril Haines: The first female Director of National Intelligence

On January 21, 2021, she was sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence. She is the seventh senator in our nation's history and the first woman to lead the U.S. Intelligence Community. She has deep national security experience. From 2015 to 2017, during the Ombama administration, she served as Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor. From 2013 to 2015, Haines was the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. She was the first woman to hold both of these positions.

7. Janet Yellen: The first woman Treasury Secretary of the United States.

Janet Yellen, in full Janet Louise Yellen. She was born on August 13, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. She is an American economist who chaired (2014-2018) the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the central Bank of the United tates, and secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (2021). She was the first woman to hold each of those posts.