JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

International Women's Day 2022: 7 Women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021

International Women's Day 2022: It is observed on 8 March and this year's theme is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. On this occasion, take a look at women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021.
Created On: Mar 8, 2022 06:11 IST
Modified On: Mar 8, 2022 07:51 IST
International Women's Day
International Women's Day

International Women's Day 2022: It is celebrated on 8 March and the theme of 2022 is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." The campaign theme of the day is  #BreakTheBias. On this occasion, take a look at women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021.

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

    Next