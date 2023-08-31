Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our word of the day series. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day and discussing its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. Also, you can check out the synonyms and antonyms of the word.

Word of the Day: Ricochet

The word of the day is ricochet. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun and Verb

Plural

Ricochets

Meaning of Ricochet

Ricochet is used to refer to the motion of a rebounding object, such as a bullet or a ball accompanied by a sound.

Ricochet - Origin

Ricochet is derived from the French word ricochet which means the property of an object to skip or rebound along a flat surface.

Ricochet Usage

The ball ricocheted off the batsmen’s gloves and went straight to the wicketkeeper’s hands.

The bullet ricocheted off the door.

Ricochet - Synonyms

Bounce, rebound, recoil, spring back

Ricochet - Antonyms

Unbound, unoriented, stand still, free

Conclusion

We hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “ricochet”. Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.

