Also Read: Word of the Day: Rendezvous

Word of the Day: Edifice ( August 29, 2023)

The word of the day is edifice. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Edifices

Meaning

Edifice means an impressive building. It can also mean a building, which is important.

Origin of the Word

Edifice is derived from the Latin word aedificium which means a building. It can also refer to a system of ideas that has been established for a long time, as in a school of thought.

Usage

The town hall is the only edifice surviving from the 16th century.

The whole political edifice of the country is on the brink of collapse.

Synonyms for Edifice

Monument, skyscraper, building, construction, structure, cathedral

Antonyms for Edifice

Wreck, ruin, debris, wreckage, rubble

Conclusion

We hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “edifice”. Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.

