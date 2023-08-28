Word of the Day: The word of the day series is aimed at enhancing your vocabulary in the English language. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day.

Word of the Day: Rendezvous ( August 28, 2023)

The word of the day is rendezvous. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun and Verb

Plural

Rendezvous

Meaning

Rendezvous means an arrangement to meet someone at a particular place and time. It can also mean a secret meeting between two people, especially lovers.

Origin of the Word

Renezvous is derived from the French word rendez-vous which means an appointment or a place for the assembling of troops.

In modern times, apart from being a secret meeting between lovers, rendezvous also refers to the process of bringing together two spacecraft.

Usage

The soldiers rendezvoused at the train station.

This restaurant is a popular rendezvous for college students.

Synonyms of Rendezvous

Hangout, haunt, retort, appointment, assignation, date, meeting

Antonyms for Rendezvous

Disband, disperse, distribute

Conclusion

We hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “rendezvous”. Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.

