Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult Astronomy Words in English

Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning about space and the universe? How good are you with the most common words used in astronomy, cosmology, astrophysics, and space exploration? Is your English vocabulary strong in general? Here, we have 5 Difficult Space words in English that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary and Astronomy terms to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?

Word Scramble Game: Unscramble These Difficult Astronomy Words in English

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

ASTEROID

Meaning: A small rocky body orbiting the sun. Large numbers of these, ranging enormously in size, are found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Scramble Word #2

NEBULA

Meaning: A cloud of dust or gas in outer space. It can consist of ionized, neutral, or molecular hydrogen and also cosmic dust.

Scramble Word #3

QUASAR

Meaning: An extremely luminous active galactic nucleus. a massive and extremely remote celestial object, emitting exceptionally large amounts of energy and typically having a starlike image in a telescope. It has been suggested that quasars contain massive black holes and may represent a stage in the evolution of some galaxies.

Scramble Word #4

CRATER

Meaning: A large bowl-shaped cavity in the ground or on a celestial object, typically one caused by an explosion or the impact of a meteorite.

Scramble Word #5

JUPITER

Meaning: The 5th planet from the Sun and the largest in the Solar System

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

Check out more such puzzles!

Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words in English Words

Word Scramble: Unscramble These 5 Difficult English Words in 11 Seconds Each

Picture Puzzle: Genius Can Tell How Many Girls Are There In This Picture In 11 Seconds