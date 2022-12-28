Word Scramble: Unscramble These 5 Difficult English Words in 11 Seconds Each

Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong?  Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

UBIQUITOUS

Meaning: Present, appearing, or found everywhere.

Scramble Word #2

COGNIZANT

Meaning: Having knowledge or awareness.

Scramble Word #3

DEARTH

Meaning: A scarcity or lack of something.

Scramble Word #4

CANDOR

Meaning: The quality of being open and honest; frankness.

Scramble Word #5

IMPETUOUS

Meaning; Acting or done quickly and without thought or care; moving forcefully or rapidly.

Tell us in comments: Did you scramble these words in 11 seconds?

    Next