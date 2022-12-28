Word Scramble: Unscramble These 5 Difficult English Words in 11 Seconds Each
Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong? Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?
Word Scramble Game: Unscramble These Difficult English Words in 11 Seconds Each
Scramble Word #1
Scramble Word #2
Scramble Word #3
Scramble Word #4
Scramble Word #5
Word Scramble Game Answers
Scramble Word #1
UBIQUITOUS
Meaning: Present, appearing, or found everywhere.
Scramble Word #2
COGNIZANT
Meaning: Having knowledge or awareness.
Scramble Word #3
DEARTH
Meaning: A scarcity or lack of something.
Scramble Word #4
CANDOR
Meaning: The quality of being open and honest; frankness.
Scramble Word #5
IMPETUOUS
Meaning; Acting or done quickly and without thought or care; moving forcefully or rapidly.
Tell us in comments: Did you scramble these words in 11 seconds?
Check out more such puzzles!
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Very Tough English Words in 11 Seconds Each
Word Scramble: Unscramble These 5 Country Names in 11 Seconds Each
Word Scramble: Can You Unscramble These Difficult Words in 11 Seconds Each?
Picture Puzzle: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot the Hidden Bee in 11 seconds