Word Scramble: Unscramble These Very Tough English Words in 11 Seconds Each

Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong? Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

CHILDHOOD

Meaning: The state or period of being a child; the period of the human lifespan between infancy and adolescence.

Scramble Word #2

IMAGINATION

Meaning: The ability of the mind to be creative or form new ideas, or images, or concepts that are not present in the reality.

Scramble Word #3

RENAISSANCE

Meaning: is a period in European history marking the transition from the Middle Ages to modernity and covering the 15th and 16th centuries

Scramble Word #4

VERNACULAR

Meaning: The language or dialect spoken by the local people in a particular country or region.

Scramble Word #5

FLUORESCENT

Meaning; Bright and glowing; surface, substance, or color has a very bright appearance when light is directed onto it.

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

