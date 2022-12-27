Word Scramble: Unscramble These Very Tough English Words in 11 Seconds Each
Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong? Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?
Scramble Word #1
Scramble Word #2
Scramble Word #3
Scramble Word #4
Scramble Word #5
Word Scramble Game Answers
Scramble Word #1
CHILDHOOD
Meaning: The state or period of being a child; the period of the human lifespan between infancy and adolescence.
Scramble Word #2
IMAGINATION
Meaning: The ability of the mind to be creative or form new ideas, or images, or concepts that are not present in the reality.
Scramble Word #3
RENAISSANCE
Meaning: is a period in European history marking the transition from the Middle Ages to modernity and covering the 15th and 16th centuries
Scramble Word #4
VERNACULAR
Meaning: The language or dialect spoken by the local people in a particular country or region.
Scramble Word #5
FLUORESCENT
Meaning; Bright and glowing; surface, substance, or color has a very bright appearance when light is directed onto it.
Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?
