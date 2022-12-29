Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words in English Words

Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong? Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?

Scramble Word #1

Scramble Word #2

Scramble Word #3

Scramble Word #4

Scramble Word #5

Word Scramble Game Answers

Scramble Word #1

CALIBER

Meaning: The quality of someone's character or the level of their ability.

Scramble Word #2

EVIDENT

Meaning: Clearly seen or understood; obvious.

Scramble Word #3

UPSCALE

Meaning: Increase the size or improve the quality of.

Scramble Word #4

FICTION

Meaning: Literature in the form of prose that describes imaginary events and people; Something that is invented or untrue.

Scramble Word #5

CONSENT

Meaning: Permission for something to happen or agreement to do something.

Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?

