Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words in English Words

Word Scramble Game: Do you enjoy learning new English words? How good are you with words in English? Is your English vocabulary strong? Here, we have 5 Difficult English Words that are scrambled. You have to be good with English vocabulary to be able to unscramble and arrange them to form a meaningful English word within 11 seconds. Ready?
Word Scramble Game: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words in English Words
Scramble Word #1
Scramble Word #2
Scramble Word #3
Scramble Word #4
Scramble Word #5
Word Scramble Game Answers
Scramble Word #1
CALIBER
Meaning: The quality of someone's character or the level of their ability.
Scramble Word #2
EVIDENT
Meaning: Clearly seen or understood; obvious.
Scramble Word #3
UPSCALE
Meaning: Increase the size or improve the quality of.
Scramble Word #4
FICTION
Meaning: Literature in the form of prose that describes imaginary events and people; Something that is invented or untrue.
Scramble Word #5
CONSENT
Meaning: Permission for something to happen or agreement to do something.
Tell us in comments: Did you guess the scrambled words in 11 seconds?
