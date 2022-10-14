Wordle Today #482 October 14: Clues And Answer.

Wordle Today: Solving online puzzles has now become a favorite past-time of the internet. People are crazy for puzzles that challenge their creativity, intellect, and problem-solving abilities. One such popular puzzle is Wordle, introduced by the New York Times.

Ever since its inception, Wordle has taken the world by storm.

Puzzle lovers love the challenge every wordle brings with it. Many can solve the word puzzle almost instantly, however, some may need a small clue or a hint to solve the puzzle.

Today's word is quite easy and simple to guess. It is something common that all of us see in our everyday lives.

Nonetheless, we are bringing you clues for today’s wordle number #482 of October 14 to help you solve the puzzle faster. We also have answers for those who were unable to solve it.

Keep reading to find the clues. The answer is given at the end.

Wordle #482 October 14 Clues

Today’s wordle has one vowel repeated twice and successively.

The word ends with the letter R.

A, E, I, and U are not in the word.

The word rhymes with another four-letter word that means “a barrier that is hinged, sliding, or rotating that is placed in the framework of a cabinet or at the entry to a building, room, or vehicle.”

With these clues, we wish you the best of luck.

Wordle #482 October 14 Answer

We hope that you must have guessed the answer by now.

But if you have not, we are here to help.

The answer to 482 October 14 is:

FLOOR

Puzzles are both enjoyable and difficult. They can enhance your capacity for problem-solving, observation, thinking, vocabulary development, and mental relaxation. We hope that we were able to help you with today’s Wordle clues and answers.