Wordle Today 488 October 20 Clues And Answers

Wordle Today 488: You are living under a rock if you have not heard of Wordle.

This word-based game is the latest trend in the world of puzzles. People have been obsessing over Wordle from the day it was made available to the public.

The popular puzzle, now published by the New York Times, is loved by kids and adults alike, with everyone rushing to the NYT website to try their luck at the game.

It is a great way to improve your vocabulary and problem-solving abilities.

However, there is a teeny tiny problem. You are given only 6 tries to guess the Wordle and there are no hints, none whatsoever to help you out.

This is why many are unable to guess the word.

So, we are here to help you. We have the clues as well as the answer to today's Wordle 488 of October 20, so you can solve the puzzle without a hitch.

Let’s begin.

Wordle Today 488 October 20 Clues

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter D.

The word is a noun.

The word has the vowel I in the 4th place.

It is something to be worn, regardless of gender, and is quite prevalent in modern-age fashion.

Wordle Today 488 October 20 Answer

We hope that you have guessed the answer by now.

But if you haven’t, we are here to help you.

The answer to today's Wordle 488 of October 20 is:

DENIM

We hope that you had fun solving the popular word puzzle, Wordle with us.

Also Try | Wordle Today 487 October 19: Clues And Answers