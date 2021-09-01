World Coconut Day 2021: Date, Significance, Celebration, Wishes, Quotes, and more

World Coconut Day 2021: The main aim behind celebrating the day is to create awareness across the globe about the usage of coconut and its myriad benefits.

The Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

About APCC

It is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1969 under the aegis of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) for the sustained development of the coconut sector.

Facts about Coconut

- It is a fruit of coconut palm (Cocos nucifera L).

- It's probably originated somewhere in Indo-Malaya.

- Its flesh is high in fat and can be eaten fresh or dried or processed into coconut milk or coconut oil.

- The liquid present in the nut of a coconut known as coconut water is also used in beverages.

- Annually, one coconut palm may yield 100 coconuts and every fruit requires a year to completely ripen.

Uses of Coconut

- It's considered one of the simplest drinks to stay hydrated.

- It is highly nutritious. Contain protein, several important minerals, and small amounts of B vitamins. It also contains manganese, which is important for bone health and in the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol.

- It may benefit the health of the heart. In some studies, it has been found that people who live on Polynesian islands and regularly eat coconut may have lower rates of heart disease than those that follow a Western diet.

- It may promote blood sugar control. Coconut is low in carbs and high in fiber and fat, and so, it may help stabilize blood sugar.

- It also contains powerful antioxidants.

- It is said that it helps in weight loss also. It includes medium-chain fatty acids that not only help in weight loss but improve metabolism rate simultaneously.

World Coconut Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let's celebrate this joyful festival of world coconut day and spread love and happiness to all the people around us! Happy World Coconut Day!

2. Be like coconut, soft internally and externally be strong. Happy World Coconut Day!

3. There is one saying like coconut keeps illness away from our body. Happy World Coconut Day!

4. May all the healthiness comes with this coconut day to you and your family!

5. The coastal life is incomplete without coconuts and World Coconut Day is incomplete without wishing you…. Happy World Coconut Day!

6. Let us spread love, happiness, goodness around us on the day. Happy World Coconut Day!

7. Let's pray for a better future year to the God of the sea and celebrate World Coconut Day.

8. Have a coconut and be healthy, it's a world coconut day today!

9. Let's spread kindness and love all around to keep a healthy environment around us. Happy World Coconut Day!

10. I just pray to God to give you all the success in your life on this loving festival of World Coconut Day!

