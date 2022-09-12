World Dairy Summit 2022: Theme, Date, Registration, Host country and other details

IDF World Dairy Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 on September 12, 2022. The summit is being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and will be held for four days starting from September 12 to September 15. World Dairy Summit 2022 is a congregation of the global and Indian dairy stakeholders which includes the industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policy planners. Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in the World Dairy Summit 2022.

Check World Dairy Summit 2022 Theme, Date, Registration, Host country, and other significant details below.

Greater Noida, UP | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 pic.twitter.com/x7DZhTejiK — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

World Dairy Summit 2022 theme

The theme of IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 is ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’. The theme highlights that the Indian Dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers the small and marginal farmers, particularly the women in the country.

IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 Date

World Dairy Summit 2022 will be organized between September 12 to September 15, 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

World Dairy Summit 2022 Host country

World Dairy Summit 2022 is being hosted by India. The country got the opportunity to host the event after a long gap of 48 years as the last time it hosted the World Dairy Summit was in the year 1974. During the event, India will showcase its transformational journey through unique smallholder dairying primarily based on the cooperative strategy.

World Dairy Summit 2022 Location

World Dairy Summit 2022 is being organized in India at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

World Dairy Summit 2022: Dairy Industry in India

The Indian Dairy Industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, particularly women. The Government of India, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Modi has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector which resulted in an increase in milk production by more than 44 percent in the last 8 years.

During the World Dairy Summit 2022, the story of the Indian Dairy Industry and its success in empowering more than 8 crores of dairy farmers will also be showcased. The summit will further help the farmers to gain exposure about global best practices.

What is Bharat Jodo Yatra? Check Schedule, Date, Route, Website and other details