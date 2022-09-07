What is Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra? Check Schedule, Date, Route, Website and other details

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 6, 2022, at 5 PM from Kanyakumari, however, the march or pad yatra will begin on September 7. It is the first-ever national-level foot march which will be officially launched by Rahul Gandhi with keeping an eye on the 2024 General Elections. The 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started the day of Bharat Jodo Yatra with a visit to his father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu where the former Prime Minister of India was killed.

Check Bharat Jodo Yatra Date, Schedule, Route, Website, meaning, and other latest news related to the first-ever national-level foot march.

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi at prayer gathering in memory of Former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur. https://t.co/58rh9b5RvA — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra Meaning

The aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be launched by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is to unite India and strengthen the nation. The yatra is an open invitation to all to join and walk.

16 Congress Party leaders will actively participate in the yatra and those who will be unable to join Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in spreading the message by organizing the events and participating in online campaigns.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Date

Bharat Jodo Yatra will start on September 7, 2022. It will cover a distance of 3,500 kms over the course of about 150 days.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Schedule

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress will commence from Kanyakumari on September 7. Those participating in the yatra will pass through 12 states and the march will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharat Jodo Yatra will be covered in approx. 150 days.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Website

Congress has also launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra website- bharatjodoyatra.in. The website provides the details of the march as well as the schedule and the date of the Yatra. Those interested can also register themselves on the Bharat Jodo Yatra website to get the latest updates and information.

