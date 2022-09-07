Who is Suella Braverman? Meet UK’s new Indian-Origin Home Secretary

Suella Braverman net worth: Suella Braverman is a British politician and a barrister of India-origin who has been serving as the UK’s Home Secretary since September 6, 2022. From 2020 to 2022, Suella Braverman was the Attorney General for England and Wales and since 2015, she has been a Member of Parliament for Fareham in Hampshire. Suella Braverman is a member of the Conservative Party who chaired the European Research Group from June 19, 2017, to January 9, 2018.

Suella Braverman was named as the Home Secretary of the UK by the newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss. The 42-year-old Braverman is a mother of two children and is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes.

Incredibly honoured to be appointed by the Prime Minister to serve our country as Home Secretary.



Thank you for the opportunity @trussliz https://t.co/qwbWKECobI — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 7, 2022

Who is Suella Braverman?

Suella Braverman is the Home Secretary of UK of the Indian-origin. Her appointment came after Liz Truss became the 56th and the only third woman Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Suella Braverman, in the January 2018 reshuffle was appointed as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union by Theresa May. In the February 2020 reshuffle, Suella Braverman was appointed as the Attorney General for England and Wales and the Advocate General for Northern Ireland by Boris Johnson.

Later in July 2022, Suella Braverman was a candidate in the Conservative party Leadership election, however, she was eliminated from the ballot after the second round of voting.

