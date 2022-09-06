GK Quiz on UK Prime Ministers: Get questions with answers

Prime Ministers of UK Quiz: Liz Truss became the Prime Minister of the UK on September 5, 2022, after defeating Rishi Sunak. Liz Truss as the UK Prime Minister has succeeded Boris Johnson after his controversial resignation from the position. Truss is also the only third woman Prime Minister of Britain.

The Prime Minister of the UK is the principal minister of the crown of Her Majesty’s Government and the Head of the British Cabinet. However, there is no specific date for when the office of UK PM first appeared, as the role was not created but rather had evolved over the period of time with the merger of duties.

GK questions and answers on Prime Ministers of the UK given below will help the students to know more about the history of UK Prime Ministers and the significant developments that took place over the course of history in Britain.

1. Who served as the Prime Minister of UK during the majority of World War II?

a) Neville Chamberlain

b) David Lloyd George

c) Winston Churchill

d) Ramsay MacDonald

C) Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill served as the Prime Minister of UK from 1940 to 1945, during the Second World War, and again from 1951 to 1955. He was a British Statesman, soldier, and writer.

2. Who was the first Woman Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

a) Liz Truss

b) Margaret Thatcher

c) Theresa May

d) Arlene Foster

b) Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher served as the Prime Minister of Britain from 1979 to 1990 and the Leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990. Thatcher was the first female British Prime Minister and was also the longest serving Prime Minister of the country of the 20th century.

3. What is the official address of the UK Prime Minister?

a) 10 Downing Street

b) 11 Downing Street

c) 15 Downing Street

d) 20 Downing Street

a) 10 Downing Street

The official address of the Prime Minister of the UK is ’10 Downing Street’. It is the official residence and the executive office of the First Lord of Treasury. Along with the adjoining cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall, it is the headquarter of the Government of the United Kingdom.

4. Who was the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

a) Henry Pelham

b) Spencer Compton

c) John Stuart

d) Robert Walpole

d) Robert Walpole

Sir Robert Walpole is viewed as the first Prime Minister of UK. He served between 1721 to 1742. He was described by his contemporary opponents as the ‘Screen Master General’. He was the first Lord of the Treasury for over Twenty Years, an unusually long period in the office by any standard.

5. Which Prime Minister of UK took over office after Tony Blair?

a) John Major

b) Gordon Brown

c) David Cameron

d) Theresa May

b) Gordon Brown

James Gordon Brown is a British politician who served as the Prime Minister of UK and the Leader of Labour Party from 2007 to 2010. Gordon Brown is the most recent Labour politician as well as the most recent Scottish politician to hold the office of Prime Minister.

6. Winston Churchill won the Nobel Prize in 1953 under which category?

a) Peace

b) Economics

c) Literature

d) Chemistry

c) Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature 1953 was awarded to Winston Churchill for his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for his brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values.

7. Which of the following Prime Ministers is not from the Labour Party?

a) Gordon Brown

b) John Major

c) Tony Blair

d) James Callaghan

b) John Major

John Major is a former politician of Britain who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997 and as a Member of Parliament from 1979 to 2001.

