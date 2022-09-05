Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022: The winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 included a psychiatrist who helped the fellow Cambodians recover from the trauma resulting from the Khmer Rouge’s genocidal rule and a Japanese Ophthalmologist who led an effort to treat thousands of Vietnamese villagers. Ramon Magsaysay Awards are considered Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize. The other Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 winners are a Filipina pediatrician who has provided medical, legal, and social help to thousands of abused children as well as their families, and a Frenchman who battles the plastic pollution in the Indonesian Rivers.

Check Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 winners list below. Also, read in detail about the winners and the work which led them to win Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 Winners List

Winners Country Sotheara Chhim Cambodia Tadashi Hattori Japan Bernadette J. Madrid Philippines Gary Bencheghib Indonesia

Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 Winners

1. Sotheara Chhim

He is a mental health advocate from Cambodia who is a leading voice in the Cambodia trauma syndrome. Sotheara Chhim has been honored with Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 for his calm courage in surmounting the deep trauma to become his people’s healer. Chhim has been healing his countrymen’s unique trauma, baksbat.

2. Tadashi Hattori

Another winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022 Tadashi Hattori is a sight-saving humanitarian from Japan. An Ophthalmologist and humanitarian who has committed his time and resources to provide free eye surgeries in Vietnam. Hattori decided to become a doctor at the age of 15 years when he witnessed the rude treatment that his cancer-stricken father received in a hospital.

3. Gary Bencheghib

Gary Bencheghib is a young Frenchman who is on a mission of eradicating marine plastic pollution in Bali, Indonesia one river at a time. He is an anti-plastic pollution warrior from Indonesia who is being recognized for Emergent Leadership for his inspiring fight against marine plastic pollution.

4. Bernadette J. Madrid

Bernadette J. Madrid is a Filipino pediatrician who has been championing the Filipino Child’s Right to protection by creating safe spaces for abused children nationwide. Since 1997, Madrid has led the country’s first child protection center at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila. The Centre has served more than 27,000 children as of 2021.

Ramon Magsaysay Award 2022

The Ramon Magsaysay Award which is Asia’s premier prize and highest honour, celebrates the greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia. Since 1958, Ramon Magsaysay Award has been bestowed upon over three thousand outstanding individuals and organizations. They have been honored for the selfless services that they have offered to their societies in Asia, and for the world’s most successful solutions to some of the most challenging problems of human development.

Ramon Magsaysay Award: Background

Ramon Magsaysay Award is an annual award that has been established to perpetuate the former President of the Philippines Ramon Magsaysay’s example of integrity in governance, courageous service to the people, and pragmatic idealism in a democratic society.

Ramon Magsaysay Award was established in April 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund which is based in New York City with the concurrence of the Government of the Philippines.

