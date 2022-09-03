Teachers Day 2022: List of teachers selected for National Awards on 5th Sept
National Awards to Teachers 2022: President of India Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day which will be celebrated on September 5, 2022, will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers who have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers, two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.
The winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022 are given below along with the name of the school and the state, UT, and Organisation name to which the selected teacher belongs.
President Droupadi Murmu to confer the National Award to 46 selected teachers on 5th September: Ministry of Education— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
National Awards to Teachers 2022
The National Awards to Teachers 2022 seek to celebrate the unique and major contributions of the teachers in the nation-building of India. The awards will be conferred to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.
Every year on Teachers Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing the national level function to confer the National Awards to Teachers to the best teachers in the country.
The winners of the National Awards to Teachers 2022 are selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stages selection process.
National Award to Teachers 2022 winners
|
Sl.No.
|
Name of the Teacher and School Address
|
State/UT/ Organisation Name
|
1
|
Ms. Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat, Haryana - 131001
|
Haryana
|
2
|
Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
3
|
Mr. Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171019
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Mr. Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Gov't Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala, Punjab - 148100
|
Punjab
|
5
|
Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa, Punjab - 151502
|
Punjab
|
6
|
Ms. Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi, Delhi - 110085
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139
|
Uttarakhand
|
8
|
Ms. Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, District - Chandigarh - U.T., Chandigarh – 160014
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
Ms. Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner, Rajasthan - 334004
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313702
|
Rajasthan
|
11
|
Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa, Goa – 403703
|
Goa
|
12
|
Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007
|
Gujarat
|
13
|
Mr. Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh - 465001
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
15
|
Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 492001
|
Chhattisgarh
|
16
|
Ms. Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination
|
17
|
Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri, Odisha - 752114
|
Odisha
|
18
|
Mr. Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138
|
West Bengal
|
19
|
Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
20
|
Mr. Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil, Ladakh - 194109
|
Ladakh
|
21
|
Mr. Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
22
|
Mr. Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul, Bihar – 852139
|
Bihar
|
23.
|
Ms. Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna, Bihar – 803202
|
Bihar
|
24
|
Mr. Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|
25
|
Mr. Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111
|
Eklavya Model Residential School
|
26
|
Ms. Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kerala - 680551
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
27
|
Ms. G Ponsankari, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
28
|
Mr. Umesh TP, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga, Karnataka - 577526
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
Ms. Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima, Nagaland - 797001
|
Nagaland
|
30
|
Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East, Manipur – 795008
|
Manipur
|
31
|
Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101
|
Sikkim
|
32
|
Ms. Gamchi Timre R Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 794111
|
Meghalaya
|
33
|
Mr. Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura, Tripura – 799155
|
Tripura
|
34
|
Ms. Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur, Assam – 784153
|
Assam
|
35
|
Ms. Shipra, Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011
|
Jharkhand
|
36
|
Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
37
|
Mr. TN Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340
|
Telangana
|
38
|
Mr. Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu, Telangana – 506343
|
Telangana
|
39
|
Ms. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
40
|
Ms. Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana, Punjab - 141013
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
41
|
Mr. Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu - 623527
|
Tamil Nadu
|
42
|
Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed, Maharashtra - 414203
|
Maharashtra
|
43
|
Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed, Maharashtra – 414203
|
Maharashtra
|
44
|
Mr. Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004
|
Puducherry
|
Special Category for differently-abled teachers and so on
|
45
|
Mr. Pradeep Negi, Lecturer, Govt. Inter College Bhel, District - Hardwar, Uttarakhand - 249407
(Divyaang)
|
Uttarakhand
|
46
|
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103.
(Working with visually impaired students)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Teachers' Day 2022: History, Significance, Celebration and Key Facts