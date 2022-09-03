Teachers Day 2022: List of teachers selected for National Awards on 5th Sept

National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be conferred to 46 teachers by the President of India Drapaudi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, 2022.
National Awards to Teachers 2022: President of India Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day which will be celebrated on September 5, 2022, will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers who have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers, two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

The winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022 are given below along with the name of the school and the state, UT, and Organisation name to which the selected teacher belongs.

The National Awards to Teachers 2022 seek to celebrate the unique and major contributions of the teachers in the nation-building of India. The awards will be conferred to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.

Every year on Teachers Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing the national level function to confer the National Awards to Teachers to the best teachers in the country.

The winners of the National Awards to Teachers 2022 are selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stages selection process.

Sl.No.

Name of the Teacher and School Address

State/UT/ Organisation Name

1

Ms. Anju  Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat, Haryana - 131001

Haryana

2

Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312

Himachal Pradesh

3

Mr. Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171019

Himachal Pradesh

4

Mr. Harpreet  Singh, Head Teacher, Gov't Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala, Punjab - 148100

Punjab

5

Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa, Punjab - 151502

Punjab

6

Ms. Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi, Delhi - 110085

Delhi

7

Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139

Uttarakhand

8

Ms. Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, District - Chandigarh - U.T., Chandigarh – 160014

Chandigarh

9

Ms. Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner, Rajasthan - 334004

Rajasthan

10

Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher,  Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313702

Rajasthan

11

Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa, Goa – 403703

Goa

12

Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007

Gujarat

13

Mr. Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665

Madhya Pradesh

14

Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh - 465001

Madhya Pradesh

15

Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 492001

Chhattisgarh

16

Ms. Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination

17

Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri, Odisha - 752114

Odisha

18

Mr. Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138

West Bengal

19

Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101

Jammu And Kashmir

20

Mr. Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil, Ladakh - 194109

Ladakh

21

Mr. Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201

Uttar Pradesh

22

Mr. Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project  Girls High School, District - Supaul, Bihar – 852139

Bihar

 

23. 

Ms. Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna, Bihar – 803202

Bihar

24

Mr. Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

25

Mr. Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111

Eklavya Model Residential School

26

Ms. Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kerala - 680551

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

27

Ms. G Ponsankari, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

28

Mr. Umesh TP, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga, Karnataka - 577526

Karnataka

29

Ms. Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima, Nagaland - 797001

Nagaland

30

 

Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East, Manipur – 795008

Manipur

31

Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101

Sikkim

32

Ms. Gamchi Timre R Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 794111

Meghalaya

33

Mr. Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura, Tripura – 799155

Tripura

34

Ms. Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur, Assam – 784153

Assam

35

Ms. Shipra, Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011

Jharkhand

36

Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007

Andhra Pradesh

37

Mr. TN Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340

Telangana

38

Mr. Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu, Telangana – 506343

Telangana

39

Ms. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076

Central Board of Secondary Education

40

Ms. Vandna  Shahi, Principal,  BCM School, District - Ludhiana, Punjab - 141013

Central Board of Secondary Education

41

Mr. Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu - 623527

Tamil Nadu

42

Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed, Maharashtra - 414203

Maharashtra

43

Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed, Maharashtra – 414203

Maharashtra

44

Mr. Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004

Puducherry

Special Category for differently-abled teachers and so on

45

Mr. Pradeep Negi, Lecturer, Govt. Inter College Bhel, District - Hardwar, Uttarakhand - 249407        

(Divyaang)

Uttarakhand

46

Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103.

(Working with visually impaired students)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Teachers' Day 2022: History, Significance, Celebration and Key Facts

FAQ

Who will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022?

National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be conferred by the President of India.

How many teachers will be conferred with the National Awards to Teachers 2022?

Total 46 teachers will be conferred with the National Awards to Teacher 2022.

Who organises National Awards to Teachers 2022?

Every year on Teachers Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing the national level function to confer the National Awards to Teachers to the best teachers in the country.
