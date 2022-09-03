Teachers Day 2022: List of teachers selected for National Awards on 5th Sept

National Awards to Teachers 2022: President of India Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day which will be celebrated on September 5, 2022, will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers who have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers, two teachers, one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and another one from Uttarakhand will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

The winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022 are given below along with the name of the school and the state, UT, and Organisation name to which the selected teacher belongs.

President Droupadi Murmu to confer the National Award to 46 selected teachers on 5th September: Ministry of Education



National Awards to Teachers 2022

The National Awards to Teachers 2022 seek to celebrate the unique and major contributions of the teachers in the nation-building of India. The awards will be conferred to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.

Every year on Teachers Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing the national level function to confer the National Awards to Teachers to the best teachers in the country.

The winners of the National Awards to Teachers 2022 are selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stages selection process.

National Award to Teachers 2022 winners

Sl.No. Name of the Teacher and School Address State/UT/ Organisation Name 1 Ms. Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat, Haryana - 131001 Haryana 2 Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312 Himachal Pradesh 3 Mr. Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171019 Himachal Pradesh 4 Mr. Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Gov't Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala, Punjab - 148100 Punjab 5 Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa, Punjab - 151502 Punjab 6 Ms. Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi, Delhi - 110085 Delhi 7 Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139 Uttarakhand 8 Ms. Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, District - Chandigarh - U.T., Chandigarh – 160014 Chandigarh 9 Ms. Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner, Rajasthan - 334004 Rajasthan 10 Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313702 Rajasthan 11 Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa, Goa – 403703 Goa 12 Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007 Gujarat 13 Mr. Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665 Madhya Pradesh 14 Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh - 465001 Madhya Pradesh 15 Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 492001 Chhattisgarh 16 Ms. Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination 17 Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri, Odisha - 752114 Odisha 18 Mr. Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138 West Bengal 19 Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101 Jammu And Kashmir 20 Mr. Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil, Ladakh - 194109 Ladakh 21 Mr. Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201 Uttar Pradesh 22 Mr. Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul, Bihar – 852139 Bihar 23. Ms. Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna, Bihar – 803202 Bihar 24 Mr. Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201 Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 25 Mr. Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111 Eklavya Model Residential School 26 Ms. Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kerala - 680551 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 27 Ms. G Ponsankari, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 28 Mr. Umesh TP, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga, Karnataka - 577526 Karnataka 29 Ms. Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima, Nagaland - 797001 Nagaland 30 Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East, Manipur – 795008 Manipur 31 Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101 Sikkim 32 Ms. Gamchi Timre R Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 794111 Meghalaya 33 Mr. Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura, Tripura – 799155 Tripura 34 Ms. Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur, Assam – 784153 Assam 35 Ms. Shipra, Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011 Jharkhand 36 Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007 Andhra Pradesh 37 Mr. TN Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340 Telangana 38 Mr. Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu, Telangana – 506343 Telangana 39 Ms. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076 Central Board of Secondary Education 40 Ms. Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana, Punjab - 141013 Central Board of Secondary Education 41 Mr. Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu - 623527 Tamil Nadu 42 Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed, Maharashtra - 414203 Maharashtra 43 Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed, Maharashtra – 414203 Maharashtra 44 Mr. Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004 Puducherry Special Category for differently-abled teachers and so on 45 Mr. Pradeep Negi, Lecturer, Govt. Inter College Bhel, District - Hardwar, Uttarakhand - 249407 (Divyaang) Uttarakhand 46 Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103. (Working with visually impaired students) Andaman & Nicobar Islands

