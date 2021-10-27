World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: What is the history and significance behind the day?

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is celebrated every year on October 27 to raise awareness and take measures for preserving audiovisual documents in the digital era.

On this day, seminars, events and other programs are held to spread general awareness about the audiovisual documents. Let us have a look at the history, significance, theme and celebrations for the day.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 Theme

The theme for World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021 is 'Your Window to the World'. The audiovisual documents provide a window to the world to observe past events that they have not attended, hear voices of the people from the past and craft stories to educate and entertain future generations.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage History

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was established in 1980 by the 21st General Conference of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images. However, the day was celebrated from 2005 onwards when UNESCO endorsed it.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage Significance

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is important as the audiovisual content plays an increasingly significant role in our lives as we seek to understand the world and engage with our fellow human beings. The day underscores the need to preserve the audiovisual heritage while making it accessible to the public. Keeping this very goal in mind, the ‘Digitizing our shared UNESCO history’ project has been launched by UNESCO.

The constitutional mandate of UNESCO seeks to promote the free flow of ideas by word and image as a representation of our shared heritage and memory. It further highlights the role of heritage in building the defences of peace in people's minds.

