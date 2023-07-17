World Day for International Justice 2023: Date, Theme and Why It is Celebrated on this Day?

World International Day For Justice 2023: The day of international criminal justice is observed on July 17. This day commemorates the anniversary of the Rome Statute's adoption as the ICC's founding statute, which aims to safeguard people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and acts of aggression.

World Day For International Justice calls for one and all to support justice, advance victim rights, and aid in the prevention of crimes that endanger the world's peace, security, and well-being.

In times of crisis, we must protect the vulnerable & unite to achieve peace and justice.



What is International Justice?

The highest court in the UN system is referred to as the International Court of Justice. International justice entails securing accountability for some of the most serious crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, and enforced disappearances.

World Day For International Justice 2023: Date & Theme

The World Day for International Justice is celebrated on July 17th to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute. The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) on July 17, 1998. The ICC is a permanent international court that prosecutes individuals responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. As per ICC's official website, “On 17 July 1998, 120 States adopted a statute in Rome – known as the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (“the Rome Statute”) – establishing the International Criminal Court. For the first time in the history of humankind, States decided to accept the jurisdiction of a permanent international criminal court for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the most serious crimes committed in their territories or by their nationals after the entry into force of the Rome Statute on 1 July 2002.”

Yet, there is no official announcement for World Day For International Justice 2023 theme.

Why is World Day For International Justice celebrated?

The World Day for International Justice is celebrated to raise awareness and promote support for international justice, particularly the International Criminal Court (ICC). It serves as an opportunity to highlight the importance of holding individuals accountable for grave crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. The day aims to emphasize the significance of justice, human rights, and the rule of law in addressing and preventing these atrocities. By commemorating this day, efforts are made to strengthen the global commitment towards achieving justice and ending impunity for the most heinous crimes.

In conclusion, the World Day for International Justice holds great significance in promoting awareness and support for international justice. It emphasizes the importance of accountability for grave crimes and highlights the role of the International Criminal Court in achieving justice and ending impunity. By commemorating this day, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for atrocities are held accountable. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to seek justice and promote a more just and peaceful world.

