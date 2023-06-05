World Environment Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes, Instagram Captions, Lines For WhatsApp, Facebook Status and Story

World Environment Day 2023: World Environment Day is celebrated globally on June 5 every year. It encourages worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. The 50th celebration of WED focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution hosted by Côte d'Ivoire and supported by the Netherlands

Did you know that when it rains, it rains plastic?



With plastic production set to triple by 2060, the Plastic Forecast is stormy. But unlike a traditional weather forecast, this is one we can change.



Join in to #BeatPlasticPollution this #WorldEnvironmentDay.

Monday is #WorldEnvironmentDay!



Speak up for a better future.



Monday is #WorldEnvironmentDay!

Speak up for a better future.

Join millions around the globe in calling for urgent action to #BeatPlasticPollution & protect our common future.

On this significant occasion of World Environment Day, let us unite in our efforts to safeguard our precious planet and create an even more remarkable haven for future generations!

Let’s payback to mother nature and motivate friends and families on the occasion of World Environment Day with the best of wishes, messages, quotes and more from below:

World Environment Day 2023: Wishes

Give our future generations a chance to live beautiful lives in a healthier and happier environment. Happy World Environment Day, everyone. The annual World Earth Day serves as a constant reminder of the harm we have done to the earth and the right things we must do to undo it all. Let's stop polluting and damaging the environment on World Environment Day. Let's work together to bring about a change that will make the world a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live. As a present to our future generations, keep the trees that our predecessors planted and plant new ones. The best method to create a greener atmosphere is through this. Plant more trees to increase the success of World Environment Day! To save Mother Earth and live happily, it is our duty to keep our surroundings clean and green. We must all exert our best efforts in this direction. Greetings on World Environment Day. There is no other location in the cosmos as lovely, vivid, and energetic as our magnificent planet, so we must work together to maintain it. Be more responsible, please. Greetings on World Environment Day. Let's make a commitment to work hard to make Earth a greener and healthier place to live in honour of World Environment Day. Let's work together to expand the greenery and plant additional trees. For future generations to live in a healthier and happier world, we must work together to preserve and save our planet. Happy World Environment Day, everyone. Since Earth is the only thing we all share, let's do everything we can to protect it. Greetings on World Environment Day. It is our responsibility to protect the environment from things that harm it. Congratulations on World Environment Day, and best wishes to you.

World Environment Day 2023: Poster, Slogan, Essay and Short Speech Ideas

World Environment Day 2023: WhatsApp Status

World Environment Day 2023: Facebook Story

World Environment Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Where flowers bloom, so does hope. Hey Earth, you rock. Go short tree, it's your Earth Day! May there be peas on Earth. Love the planet or leaf it. May the forest be with you. Let nature take its course. Going green is the new pink. Zero waste, zero guilt. Hug a tree today.

World Environment Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi “Joy in looking and comprehending is nature’s most beautiful gift.” ~ Albert Einstein “Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are.” ~ Gretel Ehrlich “The desire that guides me in all I do is the desire to harness the forces of nature to the service of mankind.”~ Nikola Tesla “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.” ~ Rachel Carson “The least movement is of importance to all nature. The entire ocean is affected by a pebble.” ~ Blaise Pascal “Solitary trees, if they grow at all, grow strong.” ~ Winston Churchill “Mother Nature speaks in a language understood within the peaceful mind of the sincere observer.” ~ Radhanath Swami “The sun, with all those planets revolving around it and dependent on it, can still ripen a bunch of grapes as if it had nothing else in the universe to do.” ~ Galileo Galilei “It is not so much for its beauty that the forest makes a claim upon men’s hearts, as for that subtle something, that quality of air that emanation from old trees, that so wonderfully changes and renews a weary spirit.” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson

World Environment Day encourages us to protect our natural surroundings. Our health has been negatively impacted by the environment's rising contamination with chemicals and pollutants. So, the day presents an opportunity to spread the message to friends and family that the physical environment is vulnerable and essential.