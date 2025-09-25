World Food India 2025: Objectives, Key Takeaways & Check Food Processing Industries Stats

World Food India 2025, which will be organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries on September 25-28, 2025. Its flagship showcases the International events designed to show India’s rich food culture and attract global investment in 2017. Before the 2025 edition, two more editions were held in 2023 and 202,4 and this year in 2025, the 4th edition is set to be held from 25th to 28th September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi & the Curtain Raiser fr this event was already held on July 23, 2025, at New Delhi. Since its establishment, WFI has become a leading global platform. It connects and fosters collaboration among stakeholders, allowing them to explore opportunities within India's evolving food processing sector. WFI 2025 will gather prominent food processing companies, innovators, supply chain participants, and equipment manufacturers. This collaborative environment will facilitate the creation of partnerships, drive innovation, and uncover new business prospects for both Indian and international participants.

World Food India (WFI) 2025 WFI 2025 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on September 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.Building on the success of its previous editions, this edition is set to be the largest edition yet, with participation expected from over 90 countries, 2,000+ exhibitors, and tens of thousands of stakeholders spanning the entire food value chain from farm to fork. Source: PIB What are the objective of World Food India (WFI) 2025? The objective of the World Food India 2025 is to showcase India as the ‘Global Food Hub’ for food processing as well as food supply. The mega event is being planned as one of the biggest ever congregation of senior government dignitaries, investors, business leaders of major global and domestic food companies and all relevant stakeholders. There will be opportunity for all relevant stakeholders such as producers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, logistics players, cold chain players, technology providers, start-up & innovators, food retailers etc., from all over the globe to highlight their strengths in one single platform.

What are the key features of the World Food India (WFI) 2025? There are various features of the World Food India (WFI) 2025, which are: High-level knowledge sessions and panel discussions with global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. Sectoral exhibitions spotlighting innovations in food processing, packaging, machinery, cold chain, and allied industries. B2B and B2G networking opportunities aimed at forging strategic partnerships and collaborations. Culinary experiences and chef competitions, showcasing India’s diverse food heritage alongside global trends in healthy, sustainable, and futuristic foods. Source: PIB In addition, two prestigious international events will be held alongside WFI 2025: 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)– providing a unique platform for global regulators to deliberate on harmonization of food safety standards and strengthen international regulatory cooperation. 24th India International Seafood Show (IISS)by the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) – focusing on India’s growing seafood export potential and global market linkages.

Viksit Bharat 2047 It is envisions the India as a developed, inclusive, and globally competitive nation, and WFI 2025 plays a crucial role in this roadmap by advancing the food processing sector. The event brings together technology, investment, and innovation to boost rural prosperity, enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Anchored on five strategic pillars— sustainability, Infrastructure Entrepreneurship global leadership Innovation World Food India, 2025 emphasizes climate-smart technologies, nutrition-focused products, advanced food-tech, and global market integration while supporting micro-enterprises, capacity building, and Make in India, marking a key milestone toward Vision 2047. What are the Core Focus Pillars of World Food India 2025?

There are 5 Core Focus Pillars of World Food India 2025, which are: 1. Sustainable & Net Zero Food Processing 2. Processed of Food for Nutrition and Health 3. Frontiers in Food Processing, Products and Packaging Technologies 4. India as Global Food Processing Hub 5. Livestock and Marine products accelerating the rural economy Source: PIB Food Processing Industries Stats India’s Food processing industry has seen a remarkable growth over the past 11 years, which is driven by the strong base of Indian agriculture,increasing demand, and supportive government policies. The country is poised to become a global leader in this sector, with consistent growth projected for the future. India's robust agricultural foundation, particularly its position as the world's second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables, has been a key factor in the rapid transformation of its food processing sector. This sector is now a vital contributor to the economy, significantly impacting GDP, employment, and exports.

India’s Industries Stats Key Statistics / Information 7.33 Billion Equity USD 7.33 billion FDI equity inflow in the last one decade in food processing sector Agri-Export Processed food accounts for 20.4% (USD 10.9 billion in 2024-25) of India’s Agri-exports, up from 13.7% (USD 4.96 billion in 2014-15) Major Contribution Indian food processing sector contributes 7.93% of GVA in Manufacturing in 2023-24 Largest Producer India is largest producer of milk, onions, and pulses; Second largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, tea, fruits & vegetables, and eggs 100% Permitted 100% FDI permitted in Food Processing, Retail trading including e-commerce Data Source: PIB/World Food India 2025 Source: PIB Conclusion World Food India 2025 is set to position India as a global food processing hub, fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. By highlighting sustainable practices, advanced technologies, and nutrition-focused products, the event aims to boost rural economies, enhance farmer incomes, and strengthen India’s role in global food trade, contributing significantly to Vision 2047.