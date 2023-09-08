International Literacy Day 2023: Check Literacy Rate by Country-wise

September 8 is International Literacy Day, a day dedicated to promoting the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right and a crucial factor in achieving sustainable development.

The theme for 2023 is "Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies."

Literacy is not just about reading and writing. It is about being able to access information, communicate effectively, and participate fully in society. It is also about critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Literacy is essential for individuals, communities, and societies. It can help people to improve their health, employment prospects, and overall well-being. It can also help to reduce poverty, inequality, and social exclusion.

In a world that is increasingly interconnected and complex, literacy is more important than ever. It is the foundation for learning, innovation, and social progress.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of literacy. The closure of schools and other educational institutions has led to a decline in literacy levels, particularly among children and young people.

The pandemic has also exacerbated existing inequalities in literacy, with those from disadvantaged backgrounds being disproportionately affected.

In order to build a more sustainable and peaceful world, we need to ensure that everyone has access to quality education and literacy.

We need to invest in programs that promote literacy, particularly for girls and women, and for people from disadvantaged backgrounds. We also need to make sure that literacy programs are relevant to the needs of the 21st century.

On this World Literacy Day, let’s look at the most literate countries in the world:

Country Literacy Rate Andorra 100.0 % Finland 100.0 % Holy See 100.0 % Liechtenstein 100.0 % Luxembourg 100.0 % Norway 100.0 % Democratic People's Republic of Korea 100.0 % Latvia 100.0 % Estonia 100.0 % Lithuania 100.0 %

Source: World Atlas

On this International Literacy Day, let us commit ourselves to promoting literacy for all. Let us build a world where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.